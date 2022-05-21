United Way honors Wythe County Public Schools

The United Way of Southwest Virginia recently honored the Wythe County Public School system for its work in ensuring students are prepared for life after graduation.

The United Way gave the school system the Partner of the Year for Youth Education Award during its United Way of Southwest Virginia Impact Awards ceremony held May 17.

For the first time since 2019, the award ceremony was held live and in person, honoring outstanding individuals and organizations that serve their communities in the fields of childhood success, youth success and community resilience.

The ceremony, held at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon, drew a record crowd of more than 250 community leaders representing communities from Lee County to the New River Valley.

WCPS participated in 100 percent of United Way programs aimed at youth education.

“We’ve been knocking it out of the park with student and teacher participation,” said WCPS Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Becki James.

Students and teachers participated in all components of the United Way’s Ignite Program, which includes Careers EXPO, Educators in Industry Tours, the use of Major Clarity software for career exploration, summer Internships, and work-based learning.

The software program helps match students’ interests with potential jobs to help students who plan to attend college and those who want to enter the working world after graduation.

WCPS Superintendent Wesley Poole said educators and staff work to make sure students graduate with college and career readiness.

A lot is geared toward middle school students choosing the high school classes that will get them on the right track after graduation so students have the correct skills to follow the path they choose.

“Our goal is to make sure that when students leave the school system they are ready for college, career, military, whatever they choose,” Poole said. “When they leave us, we want them to have everything they need for the next step.”

“This school system understands that career readiness drives future readiness and is striving to help their students achieve success in and out of the classroom by staying proactive in their workforce development and engagement of their students,” said Melinda Leland, director of youth services for The United Way of Southwest Virginia.

Dr. Karen Shelton was honored with the Woman of Distinction Award. Shelton directed the Mount Rogers, Cumberland Plateau, and Lenowisco Health Districts during the COVID pandemic, leading those districts to have the fastest roll-outs of COVID testing and vaccinations in Virginia.

American Electric Power was honored as Community Partner of the Year. Food City was honored as Top Giver.

Other honorees included:

• Elite Partners: Food City, Ballad Health, Universal Fibers, Utility Trailer: Atkins and Utility Trailer: Glade Spring

• Media Partners: Bristol Herald Courier, Business Journal of Tri-Cities TN/VA, Cardinal News, 93.9 WMEV and 101.1 WUKZ, WCYB, WEHC, WJHL, WSLS

• Top Fundraiser for Celebrity Bagging: Farris Funeral Service, Inc.

• Partner of the Year – Early Education: Kristi Snyder

• Partner of the Year – Resilience: Damascus Middle School

• Recognition of Service: Dr. Michael Robinson

• Unsung Heroes: Dr. Tamarah Holmes, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, Knox Creek Volunteer Fire Department

“It was wonderful to be able to hold this event in-person so we could express our gratitude face-to-face to people who have gone above and beyond to make everything we do possible,” said United Way of Southwest Virginia President and CEO Travis Staton. “The circumstances of the last couple of years that had kept us from hosting the Impact Awards as a live event in 2020 and 2021 also made the work of these individuals and organizations much more important and impactful to the people of Southwest Virginia.”