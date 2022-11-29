Wytheville hires new museum director

After a nationwide search, the Town of Wytheville has hired a new museum director to replace longtime director Frances Emerson, who retires next month. Town Manager Brian Freeman introduced Grant Gerlich during Monday’s Town Council meeting.

Gerlich comes to Wytheville from Texas Tech University, where he served as community engagement manager for four years and senior archival associate for nearly three years. He has also worked as an archivist and director for several museums, including the Mercy Heritage Center in Belmont, North Carolina; Georgia’s Old Capital Museum Society; the Soldiers and Sailors National Military Museum and Memorial; and the West Overton Museums that includes a 19th century historic site made up of 19 buildings on 43 acres.

Gerlich said he accepted the Wytheville job so he could be closer to family members in the Lynchburg area.

“West Texas is OK, but there are no trees, it’s prairies, tumbleweeds and dust. It’s nice to see trees and mountains,” he said.

A graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University with a degree in economics, Gerlich also earned a Master’s Degree in history with a concentration on archival museum and editing from Dequesne University in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, and a Master of Library and Information Science Degree from Dominican University in Illinois.

Originally from Long Island, New York, Gerlich said he has always enjoyed learning about history.

“I love history, and when you live in Richmond, you can’t avoid history,” he said. “I took history classes for fun because economics is not the most intriguing of disciplines, although a lot is rooted in history.”

Gerlich said his favorite period of history is the 19th century, but the most fascinating is the 20th century and its rapid technology advances.

The new museum director said he settling in and getting his footing in Wytheville. Thinking long-term, Gerlich said he wants build up the Homestead property and make it more accessible. He also wants to highlight the Town’s successful education program and see the Haller-Gibboney Rock House Museum through its current stabilization work during the next several months. The stabilization and restoration project is scheduled for completion by June 2023, just in time to celebrate its 200th birthday.

“A lot of people are attached to it,”Gerlich said. “I want to get that squared away and back to where it was and get people in there again.”

Gerlich acknowledged that he has big shoes to fill in following Emerson.

“I feel privileged to be stepping into her shoes,” he said.