Sexual abuse charges brought by Floyd Grand Jury

Images discovered on the so-called dark web led to sexual abuse and child pornography charges against a 34-year-old Floyd County man.

Aaron David Ray Vest is being held without bond at the New River Valley Regional Jail facility in Dublin, accused of sexually abusing a 6-year-old girl and distributing lewd images of her via the dark web. The dark web refers to a portion of the Internet that is only accessible by means of special software and is often used as a marketplace for drugs, stolen data and pornography.

Vest was arrested in March and was indicted by a Floyd County Grand Jury on Oct. 4. He’s charged with production of child pornography, object sexual penetration, child abuse, child neglect and forcing a child to perform in pornographic acts.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom said the images were uncovered on the dark web by Homeland Security and Virginia State Police investigators. He said on Oct. 17 that the investigation is continuing.

Court reports indicate Vest was active on the dark web from Sept. 1, 2021, through his arrest on March 23, 2022.

Vest’s case was one of two involving child sexual abuse in the Oct. 4 grand jury session.

Julio Cesar Contreras Canales, 45, of Floyd was charged with engaging in sexual acts with a child under age 18 while serving as the minor’s custodian.

The reports state Canales is charged with “engaging in sexual intercourse” and having contact with the victim’s genitals as part of the abuse.

Canales sought bail Tuesday, Oct. 18, and was granted a $5,000 bond by Judge Mike Fleenor with orders he must remain in Virginia and be monitored.

Branscom said Canales is a flight risk, who has not presented a valid work permit to his employer or the Court.

His attorney, Corey A. Diviney of Roanoke, said his client was an asset to the dairy farm where he works and is needed at a key time.

In other indictments issued by the Grand Jury in October:

Floyd Francis Bain Jr., 74, of Check and Floyd Lane Bain, 52, also of Check, were charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

David William Guynn, 73, of Check was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Andrew Jack Myers, 29, of Willis was charged with attempted malicious wounding.

Glenn Loran Reed, 72, Bent Mountain was charged with attempted malicious wounding.

Harry Roman Nahtygal II, 33, of Floyd was charged with grand larceny.

Norma Jean Rector, 64, of Gastonia, North Carolina, was charged with destruction of property.

David R. Scarberry, 45, of Willis was charged with distribution/selling of a Schedule II drug.

A grand jury indictment is a formal charge. It does not determine guilt or innocence, only that there is probable cause to believe a crime was committed.