Woman with ties to Floyd searching for biological father

Chrissy Sheads Cooper was 47 years old in 2015 when she learned she was adopted. Now seven years later, she’s fighting to obtain her uncensored birth paperwork from the court system.

Cooper was raised in Culpeper County as the youngest of seven children and didn’t know she was adopted until a taunt at a family meeting on the day after Christmas in 2015.

“Everyone knew” before Cooper did, she said, including her siblings, mother-in-law, best friend’s mother — even some nieces and nephews.

Cooper asked Mama, the woman who raised her, about the adoption and keeping it a secret, but Mama was suffering from dementia and got upset at being questioned.

She never told Cooper so she “wouldn’t run around thinking (she’s) better than everyone else,” she said.

Mama died in April of this year.

Cooper trusts God to lead her journey. She said if she’s meant to find answers, she’ll find them; if she’s not meant to find answers — well, that’s OK, too.

Cooper first petitioned the courts for her uncensored birth records in 2015, she said, with the help of Social Services, which facilitated the adoption.

The department located Cooper’s birth mother and approached her about the matter, later reporting to Cooper that she was uninterested in meeting with her.

What they didn’t tell her, Cooper said, was that her birth mother had suffered a stroke and struggled with dementia.

The petition was denied.

Cooper re-submitted a petition this year and finally learned the identity of her birth mother.

Velva “Winky” Eldree Eaton was 27 years old when she left Floyd to visit a cousin in Culpeper County and give birth to a six-pound baby girl in 1967.

Her cousin was the only person who knew Winky was pregnant, and after returning from the hospital, Cooper said, Winky told her cousin the baby had passed from complications.

Winky returned to Floyd. About three years later, she gave birth to Dwayne (McPeak), then James ‘Jimmy’ and Sara Eaton.

Winky’s life was really hard as a young adult. While everyone makes mistakes as an individual and a parent, Winky was a good person and made a lot of sacrifices for her children, Sara said.

Winky died in December of 2017. Her parents were Ernest Roosevelt and Bertha Hazel Harris McPeak.

Sara’s suspicion about an unknown sibling was piqued in 2019, she said, after her great-aunts made a comment about the baby Winky gave up for adoption years ago.

Sara said she sees Cooper’s adoption as “the greatest act of love” Winky could do for her half-sister. She said her mother sometimes stayed too long in relationships that were harmful to her, and the family grew up with little and went through several traumatic events.

The baby girl Winky birthed was placed with a Culpeper couple 10 days after she was born, and her adoption was finalized when she was two. She became the youngest child of the family, with four brothers and two sisters.

Cooper wishes she had the opportunity to tell Winky that she did the right thing — she grew up in a big, loving family. She has one child of her own (who coincidentally shares a birthday with one of his half-uncles) and plans to retire in Floyd County, in about eight years.

Sara said she’s thankful Cooper had a good upbringing, and the two talk often. She and Cooper share faith that all things work together for those who serve Him.

Cooper’s most recent request for uncensored copies of her birth paperwork was denied.

One of her birth records state Cooper’s father was “Unnamed McPeak.” She was born at Culpeper Hospital on Sept. 15, 1967.

Anyone with information possibly regarding Cooper’s biological father is asked to reach out to The Floyd Press Editor Abby Whitt at (540) 750-7025 or awhitt@floydpress.com to get in touch with Cooper.