Veteran donates paintings to auction off for a good cause

Growing up, George Hendricks enjoyed drawing and painting.

Soon, though, life took over and he put his hobby away. He traveled the world in the Navy and later worked at various jobs across the United States.

In the Navy from 1961 to 1965, Hendricks was serving a year in Iceland, where NASA — then only about three years old but eyeing a moon mission — was studying the terrain of the Nordic island because its icy surface was thought to be the most similar to that of the moon.

“It was very sparse there,” Hendricks said. “It’s a stark beauty because there is nothing there.”

A New Jersey native, Hendricks’ job as a bio-medical engineer brought him to Southwest Virginia more than a decade ago.

He settled in Atkins and retired eight years ago.

He’s suffered loss in his life: his youngest son committed suicide 10 years ago, his wife of 45 years died in 2019 and his oldest son died of lung cancer in June.

After his wife died, Hendricks’ therapist at the Wytheville Veterans Affairs clinic suggested he join the local chapter of Together with Veterans, a group of veterans that works to raise awareness and prevent veteran suicides. Although their group’s focus is on preventing suicide, any veteran, like Hendricks, is welcome to join.

To encourage fellowship among its veteran members, Together with Veterans offers two classes: a blacksmithing class and painting classes. Hendricks enjoys both, but his favorite is the painting classes taught by Ernie Ross, a cousin to iconic PBS painting instructor Bob Ross.

“Ernie has his own method,” Hendricks said. “... The lessons opened up a desire I had at a younger age. I thought, I can still do it, and I enjoy doing it. Since my wife passed, it has helped me.”

The classes, taught once or twice a month, are about more than mixing paints and putting brush to canvas, though.

“Basically, the classes are for therapy,” Hendricks said. “It brings us all together. It’s a bonding time for the veterans. Most of the people are there for fellowship and the comradery they get from the group.”

Most of the veterans paint only during the class, but not Hendricks. He started painting at home and has finished numerous paintings.

“Out of the class, I think I’m the most prolific,” he said. “My mind is always looking at different things to paint. I draw inspiration from photographs. I never know how a painting will end up when I start it; it’s an evolving process.”

Noting this, his therapist – a “lovely, lovely” woman named Miracle – had another idea – why not sell the paintings and donate the money to Together with Veterans.

So that’s what Hendricks plans to do.

Together with Veterans is planning at silent auction in the New Year, probably at Open Door Café, to raise funds for the group. During the auction, Hendricks’ paintings, along with the artwork and blacksmithing work of other veterans will be available for purchase.

Until the auction, Hendricks will stay busy painting and with his volunteer work. He volunteers for Open Door Café, is on the board of directors of the Settlers Museum of Southwest Virginia and is a member of the Marion Kiwanis Club (he was Santa Claus at the club’s recent Christmas party for Head Start). He also golfs at Holston Hills Golf Course.

He encourages veterans to join Together with Veterans. It has helped him, and he knows it can help others.

The holidays are a time of family, connection, friendship for many, but for some, it is a time of deep loneliness. More than 6,000 veterans die by suicide each year. Southwest Virginia Together with Veterans works with its partners, including the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, to find innovative ways to deliver support to service members and veterans, especially during the holiday season.

For more information, email Southwest.va.twv@gmail.com Service members or veterans who are in crisis or having thoughts of suicide, and those who know a service member or veteran in crisis, can call the Military and Veterans Crisis Line or Crisis Hot Line at 988, then press 1; you can also text 838255. You do not have to be enrolled in VA benefits or health care to connect.