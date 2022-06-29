Independence Day Roundup: Celebration opportunities abound in Smyth, surrounding areas over holiday weekend

A long holiday weekend is ahead abundant with opportunities to celebrate this country’s independence. From bands to car shows to fireworks, Southwest Virginia is offering up an array of red, white, and blue festivities.

Musical Preludes

Folks can kick off the weekend Friday evening at Hungry Mother State Park with Music in the Park, a free offering. Valley Grass will perform on the Lakeview Lawn near the gazebo at 7 p.m. Bring a chair or blanket.

Musical offerings will continue in Chilhowie on Saturday, July 2, at 7 p.m. Rock Revolution will present a free concert at the Chilhowie Recreation Park.

For folks who might want a different style of music, the LOVE SWVA Concert Series kicks off with a special Independence Day concert featuring a 40-piece orchestra from Symphony of the Mountains. The Abingdon performance will take place at the Southwest Virginia Cultural Center's (Heartwood) on-site amphitheater on Saturday, July 2. Tickets are $20 for adults. Gates will open at 7 p.m. with the show beginning at 8 p.m. For more information and to buy tickets, visit LOVESWVACONCERTSERIES.COM.

For Athletes

For sports enthusiasts, the annual Fourth of July Golf Tournament, hosted by the Saltville Golf Club, will take place Saturday and Sunday, July 2 and 3, with two tee times at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. each day. Proceeds benefit the Northwood High School golf team. Non-members are welcome.

Fireman’s Bash

Saltville will also host its annual Firemen’s Bash on Saturday, July 2, with a parade, vendors, games, food and fireworks. The parade is set to begin at 3 p.m. through the downtown area with fire trucks and floats, and other events will get underway at 5 p.m.in the town commons area.

Fireworks are planned after dark.

On The Fourth

Marion

The Town of Marion will host its annual Red, White & Bluegrass Community Celebration on July 4 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Riverbend Park in Marion.

The event will include a car show with registration taking place in person. The entry fee is $20. Multiple awards will be given, including Top 20, Best of Show, and Participants’ Choice.

A free concert will feature Valley Grass and the Blue Ridge Girls.

Gates open at 10 a.m.

Konnarock

On Monday, July 4, the Mount Rogers Fire and Rescue will host a freedom celebration that includes a parade.

The parade lineup will take place at the Konnarock Community Center at 4 p.m. and will start at 5 p.m. Hot dogs, ice cream and drinks will be sold at the fire department after 4 p.m.

Fireworks will be held at the department at dark. Bring a chair.

Do not bring alcohol or personal fireworks.

Tannersville

Bob Osborne of Tannersville Fire & Rescue declares that his agency will present “one of the best fireworks shows in the region.” The 30-minute show will conclude a celebration that begins at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 4, with the band Checkpoint, of Saltville, performing. Hamburgers, hot dogs, soft drinks and homemade desserts will be for sale.

The festivities will be held at the Tannersville Community Center & Fire Hall at 1138 Freestone Valley Rd.

The department has been hosting the celebration for “25 years or better.”

The food sales help support the volunteer agency’s work.

Wytheville

Downtown Wytheville is hosting a July Fourth Celebration and Street Festival that features music, a cruise in, a patriotic kids’ parade, and fireworks.

The car cruise in will take place from 2-6 p.m. on Main Street.

For youngsters, inflatables will be available at First Community Bank and the kids’ patriotic parade will take place on Tazewell Street at 3 p.m. A kids’ spray and splash will be set up.

Makenzie Phipps will take the main stage at 3:30 p.m. followed by the Ryan Perry Band at 6 p.m. and The Georgia Thunderbolts at 8 p.m. Seven downtown businesses will also host live music.

The day even includes ax throwing.

The day will be capped off with fireworks at 9:45 p.m.

Learn more on Downtown Wytheville’s Facebook page.