Teaching students how to take care of their emotional, physical and mental well-being is something Sarah Morris takes great pride in.

When she graduated from Floyd County High School in 2000, Morris’s love for science and a life-changing experience set her on a winding career path, heavily focused on interacting with others in a variety of settings.

Morris was five years old when her father was admitted to a neurotrauma unit, which specializes in head and brain-related injuries, after a terrible motorcycle accident. There, she saw how everyone there worked together to help her dad relearn basic motor skills.

Seeing him walk out two months later, Morris said, is what inspired her to help others.

At Jefferson College of Health Sciences, Morris met Nursing professor and Academic Advisor Lisa Foote, who taught her something unforgettable: “Never stop seeking education.”

Morris quickly realized that OBGYN Nursing was not for her after graduating from nursing school in 2006, and she quickly realized she had a strong suit for neurotrauma.

One of Morris’s first cases of neurotrauma involved a young man, who was riding a four-wheeler with no helmet. The four-wheeler wrecked and flipped, and the man’s head hit a rock, “exposing nerves and everything,” she said.

Morris got to see almost every part of healthcare in one case: neurotrauma, general trauma, plastics, orthopedics and more.

Seeing how every different nurse and doctor had a different role and how they worked together to help that young man showed Morris how vital just one person’s role is in a team like that.

The young man walked out weeks later, Morris said, not the same as he was before but healed, just like she had seen with her father years before.

“I have plenty of crazy stories from nursing,” Morris said. She liked to see new and different cases every day.

After neurotrauma, Morris worked as an Intensive Care Unit nurse, focusing on critical patient care and diligently monitoring patients and medications.

Then, Morris transitioned to working post-anesthesia care, where patients are cared for as they wake up from surgeries and procedures, before moving on to pediatrics, general surgery and home health, which Morris did not like.

“It just was not my jam,” she said. “I liked Interventional Radiology and Angiography.”

In Intraventual Radiology and Angiography, Morris saw the diagnostic part of medicine. Before, she mainly had been treating people. Now, she could see what led up to the patient care.

“Diagnostics are as important as the care,” Morris said.

When Morris was working here, she was a preceptor, which ignited her interest in becoming an educator herself. A preceptor is someone with experience that teaches/oversees real-world experience.

Nurses continuing their education is vital for patients. Nurses should be taught new and improved information about what is best for patients to ensure they give them the best care possible.

Morris was an educator before she even had a classroom.

She started teaching at Floyd County High School in 2017. Every year Morris has been here, she has tried to bring something new to help the students better prepare for college, including Dual Enrollment Medical Terminology and Sports Medicine.

“Even if they do not want to pursue healthcare, these classes will teach them how to take care of themselves,” Morris said.

Morris has no regrets about her career change. She said that everything she has learned in healthcare has “prepared [her] for life now.”

“As a nurse, you look at just the part of the body or body system that needs fixing. As a teacher, I have learned more about the whole body instead of just looking at one part,” Morris said.

Becoming an educator made her schedule more regular, leaving more time to spend with her four children and family, particularly on holidays and special occasions.

Morris’s love for learning continues as she is currently earning her doctoral degree in Health Sciences from Liberty University. This degree can help her continue as an educator and improve, or go back to field nursing and further her career there.

Morris is a fantastic teacher with realistic goals and expectations. She has shown many students that having a job in healthcare is achievable, and she is the type of person that believes in you.

Next Generation is a series of nonsequential essays by Floyd County High School students written for credit in Amanda Biviano’s Dual Enrollment Freshman Composition class during the 2022-2023 school year.