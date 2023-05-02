Convicted of voluntary manslaughter for fatally running down his friend with her own pickup truck, a West Virginia man continued to assert her 2020 death was an accident at his May 2 sentencing hearing.

The prosecution and judge, though, said his actions afterward told a different story.

Unlike his earlier jury trial where he wore dress clothes, Gilbert Lee Riggs Jr. showed up to court on Tuesday morning wearing a jail uniform and chains.

In January, the 60-year-old Princeton, West Virginia, resident pleaded guilty to felony hit and run and was convicted by a jury of voluntary manslaughter in the death of 56-year-old Janice Anita Poole of Georgia.

According to evidence, Riggs ran over Poole at a Bastian BP Station parking lot after the two were returning from Georgia with Poole’s pickup truck, which was towing Riggs’ vehicle.

Riggs was planning on buying the truck – the title for which was found on Poole’s badly mangled body.

After his arrest – and even after his convictions – Riggs gave differing accounts of what happened at the gas station.

He told police that he and Poole argued on the trip back from Georgia and at one point he “snapped and went plumb crazy.”

Riggs said he didn’t remember what he did, but did remember seeing Poole’s body on the ground before fleeing.

Interviewed by a probation officer this month for a pre-sentence report, Riggs claimed Poole was walking to the bathroom when he turned the truck around and accidentally hit her.

Police eventually located and arrested Riggs in West Virginia where he had thrown out Poole’s cell phone. He also told Poole’s family members that he’d dropped her off alive at a Wytheville truck stop.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Patrick White said Riggs hadn’t shown actual remorse for his actions.

The prosecutor said friends don’t leave other friends after “accidents.”

“You’re morally obligated to seek medical help,” he said.

White also pointed to the condition of Poole’s body and Riggs’ lies to her family in asking Judge H. Lee Harrell to give him the maximum punishment of 20 years in prison.

Testifying for the defense, Riggs’ sister, Lynn Riggs, said her brother had her support and the support of family members who also attended Tuesday’s hearing.

“I just want to beg the court for mercy,” she said.

Pointing to Riggs’ strong family ties, his minimal criminal history and low risk to reoffend, Riggs’ attorney, Robert Canard, asked Harrell to punish him at the low end of recommended sentencing guidelines – four years and six months.

Given a chance to address the court, Riggs said he wished Poole’s family members where there so he could “apologize for the accident.”

“I liked Janice a lot and she was my friend,” he said. “I am very sorry.”

Riggs said God had been dealing with his heart and he wanted to get back into the church.

Saying he believed Riggs was sincere about his spiritual renewal, Harrell said Riggs obviously knew what had happened to his friend and left anyway.

“We can only hope she died instantly but we don’t know that,” he said.

The judge also reiterated Riggs’ behavior afterward, including throwing out the phone and telling police he went crazy.

“Those things don’t add up to a simple accident,” he said.

After some discussion about the maximum sentences for each crime, Harrell sentenced Riggs to serve 15 years in prison. After his release, he’ll be on probation for five years.

Before being placed in a regional jail van, Riggs spoke briefly with his father outside. He told him to tell everyone he loved and missed them.

White issued the following statement after the hearing: “The family of Janice Poole and the Bland Commonwealth's Attorney Office would like to thank the Virginia State Police Agent in charge of this investigation, Special Agent Jarod Goad, along with the other State Police Agents and Troopers, Sheriff Jason Ramsey, and the many Sheriff's Deputies that worked hard to bring Mr. Riggs to justice in this matter.”

