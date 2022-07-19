Wythe supervisors seek grant to replace Ager Park playground equipment

Wythe County is applying for a grant from the Wythe-Bland Foundation to fund the replacement of the playground equipment at Ager Park. During a recent meeting, the Board of Supervisors approved a resolution authorizing the county staff, along with the county parks and recreation department, to apply for the grant.

This is the second year the county has applied for a foundation grant to replace the playground equipment; it applied last year, but was not awarded a grant.

During the most recent Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, two supervisors – Stacy Terry and Rolland Cook – said residents have contacted them about the state of the playground.

On Thursday, Terry said he had been contacted about the lack of maintenance at the playground and unclean and unstocked restrooms.

Cook said he got a call from someone who said the playground was falling down and unsafe for children. However, after inspecting the playground himself, Cook disagrees.

“There are a lot of repairs needed, but I don't agree that it is unsafe or unfit for children,” Cook said after the meeting. “Yes, there some activity stations that are broken, but I don't think they are a safety concern. The things I saw wrong were: it needs paint badly, the rubber mat bridge needs reattached, boards need replaced in the fence, the chain ladder is missing a step, the walk needs resurfaced and the parking lot needs resurfaced … To sum it up, I can see the citizen’s point, it does look bad, but I don't think it needs to be shut down due to safety yet.”

Vice Chairperson Ryan Lawson agreed with Cook. She said after reading comments on social media that the park is in a “dangerous” state, she visited the park to see for herself.

“I don’t think it’s dangerous,” she said, adding that some boards are broken and she found a screw sticking out of some equipment; she pulled it out and threw it away. She also saw a broken cinder block. The playground definitely needs some repair work, but is not dangerous, Lawson said.

Regarding the price to replace the playground equipment, Assistant County Administrator Matt Hankins said previous estimates were in the $900,000 range, but the county staff has reached out for more estimates and the price should be significantly lower. He said if the county does not receive the grant, it will look for another source of funding for the playground project.

County Administrator Stephen Bear agreed that the playground needs some TLC until new equipment can be purchased.

“Older kids come through and abuse more than play,” he said.

As part of the county’s research for the grant application, the sheriff’s office set up a traffic counter at the lower parking lot. According to Wythe County Public Information Officer Elizabeth Delp, an average of 3,451 vehicles enter the parking lot each month.

Ager Park was developed thanks to a successful community and corporate fundraising effort in the early 1990s. The park opened in 1994.

“Since that time, the county has operated, maintained and upgraded pieces of the existing playground to maximize its usable life,” the resolution said. “Despite even the best efforts to maintain the facilities, the materials have deteriorated while play philosophy and design have evolved beyond the development contemplated in the original playground elements.”

The county has managed the playground to promote fitness for children and families in Wythe County, Wytheville, Rural Retreat and Bland County. The activities and skills derived from the playground are integral to the development of key motor movement, social interaction and exploration for the children who use the playground, the resolution said.

Most of the equipment at the playground is made out of wood and includes towers, bridges, forts, tire swings, slides and more.

The county is applying to the foundation to replace the playground, thereby enhancing health, wellness and fitness for coming generations of children and their families, the resolution said.

Grant applications are due Aug. 1; grants will be awarded in October.

Ager Park is located at 705 Stafford Umberger Drive. In addition to the playground, there is a picnic shelter, baseball/softball fields, a concession stand, a basketball court, tennis courts. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. April to October. The picnic shelter can be reserved for parties of up to 50 people. Call 223-4517 for information.

