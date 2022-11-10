 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Festival relocation opens new doors to share ministry

Pastor Josh Blankenship

Pastor Josh Blankenship of Faith Baptist Church in Check addresses the Floyd County Board of Supervisors on Nov. 3.

 Abby_Whitt

Faith Baptist Pastor Josh Blankenship said last week the church isn’t worried about FloydFest’s planned 2023 location.

Faith Baptist and its ability to have regular services without interruption by the festival has been a top concern of members of the public that have spoken at previous Board meetings since June.

Blankenship has been pastor at the mission-based church since August 2020.

His appearance/presentation at the Nov. 3 Floyd County Board of Supervisors meeting was to address the church’s stance on the Festival head-on, he said, instead of letting it continue to cause division.

“I could stand up here and give testimony after testimony about how God has blessed our church out in Check…” Blankenship said. He told the Board about a 9-year-old boy, who was saved at a service during the early pandemic, and an 80-year-old man.

Blankenship said Faith Baptist recently collected about $1,500 for an addiction recovery ministry in South Carolina and attendance has tripled while other churches have struggled to stay afloat.

Blankenship said as a pastor he is a vessel for God, and the success and growth of Faith Baptist is God almighty’s work alone.

“My view with FloydFest is What Would Jesus Do?” Blankenship said. “…My goal is to point people to Christ…”

There will be some activities at the festival, including using alcohol, that don’t line up with the church’s values “Biblically speaking,” Blankenship said. He noted that concerned resident have “every right to be concerned.”

“It’s not coincidental that 200 yards from a church that is spiritually booming that [the festival] is coming here … Sometimes what we want isn’t God’s will,” Blankenship said.

Church members and officials are looking at the festival relocation as a “mission field,” Blankenship added.

“ .. We’ll do something to spread the gospel.”

The FloydFest relocation is coming, he said, “and if it does come, we as a church are going to share the truth and be what Jesus would want us to be.”

Taxes talk

The Floyd County Board of Supervisors is advertising for a public hearing on Nov. 17 for revisions to the county’s tax relief program for the elderly.

Revisions discussed Nov. 3 include changes to gross income and net income amounts, property exclusions, life insurance exclusions and more.

A full list of changes is printed in this edition of the paper and will be printed in the Nov. 23 edition.

Floyd County Commissioner Lisa Baker said about 80 county residents currently take advantage of the tax relief program.

She said the low use can be attributed to the amount of information that has to be provided prior to approval, and residents not wanting to share their personal information.

