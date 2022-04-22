Former Wythe resident convicted of sex crimes against children

It took a jury less than an hour on Thursday to convict a former Wythe County resident of 10 sexual abuse felonies that will send him to prison for the rest of his life.

Curtis Ray Spurlock, 41, of Pearisburg, formerly of Barren Springs, will be sentenced on Sept. 1 after being found guilty of abusing two female minors in his care.

The verdict followed two days of Wythe County Circuit Court testimony where the girls – 4 and 7 at the time of the abuse – said Spurlock repeatedly raped and molested them.

Testifying by video on Wednesday, the older girl, who’s now 12, described “inappropriate touches” and said she saw Spurlock make the younger girl sit on his lap naked in the bathtub.

Asked by Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Kelci Smith what she was feeling during the encounters, the girl said, “It was like this pain and fear.”

She first made the allegations against Spurlock in 2020 after being confronted by her adoptive mother about ongoing bed wetting.

“I couldn’t keep it back anymore because it was just too hard,” the girl testified.

Unlike the older girl, though, the younger girl didn’t make any sexual abuse allegations while on the witness stand.

Asked if anything ever happened to her in the bathroom, she said, “no.”

The commonwealth, though, played 2020 taped interviews with both girls where the younger girl said Spurlock did “nasty things” to her, including putting his “thingy” her “thingy.”

In her interview, the older girl said Spurlock told her he would hunt her down and “you’re going to regret it,” if she told anyone about the abuse.

A Fort Chiswell nurse practitioner who examined both girls in 2020 said the younger girl had rectal damage likely caused by sexual abuse.

The older girl had vaginal irregularities, but she couldn’t say for certain they were caused by sexual abuse.

Spurlock, who’s been in jail since his 2020 arrest but was allowed to wear regular clothing during his trial, wrote notes on a legal pad and frequently interacted with his attorney Angi Simpkins throughout the trial.

Simpkins didn’t offer any evidence and repeatedly argued that the commonwealth hadn’t sufficiently proven all elements of the crimes, including not establishing the girls’ ages during the allegations and whether the Curtis Spurlock in court was the Curtis Spurlock they were accusing.

“Mr. Spurlock does not have a burden to prove his innocence,” she said in opening arguments. “The only burden is on the commonwealth.”

Smith said she had met that burden and asked for guilty verdicts on all charges.

“These girls have been truthful,” she said. “…These girls have been through something very traumatic.”

Spurlock was convicted of rape of a child under 13 (two counts), object sexual penetration (two counts), sodomy (two counts), indecent liberties with a child (two counts) and aggravated sexual battery.

He faces a maximum punishment of six life sentences plus 50 years. Six convictions carry mandatory life sentences.

In a separate criminal case, Spurlock was sentenced to jail time in September 2020 for nine charges related to the abuse and neglect of children who lived with him in squalid conditions in a Barren Springs trailer.

Prosecutors introduced photos showing piles of garbage and dog feces, and said Spurlock sent two girls to school with shaved heads because of lice.

