Team Schein members at Henry Schein Inc.’s Bastian distribution center recently assembled 1,000 hygiene kits filled with toothpaste, mouthwash, floss, hair combs, hand sanitizer, wash cloths, and other hygiene products to support underserved individuals throughout the community. The mission statement for Henry Schein Inc., Solutions for Healthcare Professionals, reads, “To provide innovative, integrated health care products and services; and to be trusted advisors and consultants to our customers — enabling them to deliver the best quality patient care and enhance their practice management efficiency and profitability.” The healthcare hygiene kits were distributed to Bland County Mission, The Bluefield Union Mission, Wade Center, Presbyterian Children’s Home, Kissito Healthcare in Bland County, and Wytheville Family Resource Center.