Team Schein members at Henry Schein Inc.’s Bastian distribution center recently assembled 1,000 hygiene kits filled with toothpaste, mouthwash, floss, hair combs, hand sanitizer, wash cloths, and other hygiene products to support underserved individuals throughout the community. The mission statement for Henry Schein Inc., Solutions for Healthcare Professionals, reads, “To provide innovative, integrated health care products and services; and to be trusted advisors and consultants to our customers — enabling them to deliver the best quality patient care and enhance their practice management efficiency and profitability.” The healthcare hygiene kits were distributed to Bland County Mission, The Bluefield Union Mission, Wade Center, Presbyterian Children’s Home, Kissito Healthcare in Bland County, and Wytheville Family Resource Center.
The kit-building initiative was part of Henry Schein’s “We Care Global Challenge,” a company-wide initiative in which Team Schein Members at 14 company locations in six countries assemble kits to “help health happen” for people living in underserved, at-risk, and remote communities. The program reinforces the mission of Henry Schein Cares, the company’s global corporate social responsibility program.
