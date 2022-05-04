Barren Springs man convicted of manslaughter in shooting death

A Barren Springs man pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter on Wednesday morning in the 2020 shooting death of his stepson.

Facing a maximum punishment of 10 years in prison, 63-year-old Joel Perries Hosey will be sentenced on Sept. 22.

Arrested in September 2020, Hosey was first charged with second-degree murder and using a firearm while committing a felony in the slaying of 30-year-old Chad A. Norris.

On Wednesday, though, the commonwealth dropped the firearm charge and amended the murder charge to voluntary manslaughter to which Hosey pleaded guilty. There was no plea agreement.

According to police and the commonwealth, Hosey shot Norris, who was unarmed, once in the chest outside of Hosey’s 176 Vineland Drive residence.

Hosey, who called 911 to report the crime, said Norris charged at him on the porch following an argument with Hosey’s wife.

“Mr. Hosey stated that he shot Mr. Norris due to his past history of domestic violence towards him,” an investigator wrote in court documents.

Police found Norris’ body in the front yard.

Jailed since his September 2020 arrest, Hosey, who has no criminal record and was listed as disabled in court records, was scheduled for a jury trial, but opted instead for Wednesday’s plea.

His attorney asked the court for a presentence report that will assist a judge in setting Hosey’s punishment.

Hosey is being held in the New River Valley Regional Jail in Dublin.

