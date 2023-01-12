Rapid Care medical office opens

Getting medical care during the day, after business hours and on weekends got a bit easier Thursday with the opening of Wythe Rapid Care services.

Located in the Evansham Shopping Center on North Fourth Street, the office provides walk-in treatment for illnesses and injuries. Hours of operations are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Providers are family nurse practitioners Beth Dalton and Cassidy Hensley.

“Rapid care centers provide easy access to quality health care for the times when primary care physicians’ offices are closed,” said Zane Perkins, director of physician services of Wythe Physician Practices. “Data show the need, and we are excited to provide this service to the communities of Wythe, Bland and surrounding counties. Patients do not need an appointment and can walk in at any time during regular business hours.”

If Thursday morning is any indication, the office will be busy.

Within 3.5 hours of opening, 11 people sought help with conditions that included flu, a foot injury, bronchitis and a sinus infection.

“Our community has needed this for a very long time,” Hensley said. “Rapid Care typically involves less wait time for patients.”

Hensley, who lives in Rural Retreat and grew up in Speedwell, has more than 10 years of experience. Dalton lives in Cripple Creek and has been in practice five years.

“I’m very excited and happy to be in Wytheville,” said Dalton, who previously practiced in Dublin. With local primary care offices booked and a busy emergency room, rapid care service is needed in the community, she added.

The practitioners treat patients ages 2 and up. They also offer sports physicals. They do not provide long-term treatment and are not primary care providers. Instead, they treat conditions like allergies, colds, flu, infections, minor illnesses, sprains, wounds and burns. Other services include stitches and stitch removal, physicals, flu shots, vaccines, minor trauma and sports-related injuries, blood work, pre-employment physicals, workers comp and COVID-19 testing.

“I’m happy for this day,” said Vicki Parks, chief executive officer of Wythe County Community Hospital, which operates the rapid care service.

One administrative assistant, a nurse and nurse practitioner will always be at the office. Early next month, X-rays will be available with a reading and diagnosis within 45 minutes.

“Our goal is for you to know (the X-ray diagnosis) before you walk out the door,” Parks said.

At Thursday’s ribbon cutting, Mayor Beth Taylor thanked the hospital for believing in the community and listening to the community because it had been asking for a rapid care office.

“This is something the community needs,” she said.

As a rapid care facility, patients will pay their normal co-pay, not emergency room co-pays.

Urgent medical conditions are ones that are not considered emergencies but still require care within 24 hours. Emergency room visits are absolutely necessary for genuine emergencies, such as chest pain, serious head injuries and other severe traumas. But minor injuries and illnesses can be treated in a rapid care setting.