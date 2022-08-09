Forest Fridays aims to promote mental healing at Hungry Mother

Time spent in nature is believed to benefit human’s health. To encourage more time outdoors and foster mental healing, two quite diverse agencies are partnering to provide Forest Fridays.

This summer, Mount Rogers Community Services and Hungry Mother State Park have united forces to “provide services in the ultimate healing environment.”

Ginny Moorer serves as a trauma recovery coordinator for Mount Rogers. She said the agency is always looking at “how we can help build better and more resilient communities.”

Earlier this year, Moorer said, the Mount Rogers staff wanted to develop a project that could “engage all parts of the community” and help members lean on and learn from another. Aware of Southwest Virginia’s incredible natural resources, Moorer said, they reached out to Hungry Mother and found its staff was eager to help.

Both agencies’ staff members knew that the Japanese culture has long practiced periods of “forest bathing,” which is simply spending time in nature and taking it in through the senses. In the 1990s, researchers found that as little as five hours a month can offer measurable health benefits.

An article shared by the National Institutes of Health reported on a 2015 study that found after forest bathing the middle-aged male participants had “significantly reduced pulse rate and significantly increased the score for vigor and decreased the scores for depression, fatigue, anxiety, and confusion….”

Moorer noted that Hungry Mother has, in the past, participated in ParkRx, a program that helps health and social service providers to write prescriptions for time in nature.

With all this information, Mount Rogers and Hungry Mother created Forest Fridays, which provides five hour-long informed sessions that help participants enjoy the benefits of time in nature.

The practices, Moorer said, are largely informal but designed to help participants recognize their interconnectedness with nature.

Moorer’s team collaborated with the park interpretative staff to develop the programs and lead the sessions jointly.

Savannah Stephenson, an education support specialist for the park, said, Forest Fridays “help people connect to the world around us.”

In this time when people seem so disconnected, Stephenson believes this program helps them reconnect.

As an interpreter, she said, much of her job is to bring nature to people in a way that they can understand.

While Mount Rogers’ clients can take part in Forest Fridays, the program is also open to members of the community and park visitors. Anyone of any age or ability can take part, Moorer said. To help participants, parking is free for program participants who just have to let park contact station staffers know they’re taking part.

This month, the program takes place every Friday from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. Participants will meet at parking lot 2, which is the smaller one across from the former restaurant.

While Moorer encourages people to take part in as many sessions as possible, she noted that each one is self-contained and can be enjoyed on its own.

The program does follow the 5 bridges to wellness approach developed by Jacob Moore, the founder of NoStigmas, a mental health nonprofit. The5bridges.com says, “This evidence-informed system is the result of two decades of research, clinical opinion, lived expertise, and experimentation.”

The five bridges are Bond - How You Connect, Fuel - What Goes In, Move - What You Do, Rest - When You Recover, and Give - Your Positive Output.

Moorer said that Mount Rogers Community Services has “been using this approach with positive health outcomes in our region for several years now.”

The system, she said, has been implemented in schools, business, non-profit organizations, and inpatient and out-patient facilities. “More than 10,000 individuals have been served to date—with over 5,000 in Virginia Community Service Agencies alone,” Moorer said.

Each Forest Friday focuses on a different bridge.

Moorer encouraged anyone who is interested to attend a session and “connect with other people who are interested in being their best.”

Moorer hopes the program can be expanded to include other parks in the region. “We have such a beautiful and amazing place,” she said.

Stephenson likes seeing the park giving back to the community and recognizing it “as a tool for health and wellness.”

She too urged people to give Forest Fridays a try, saying, “See what nature has to offer us for mental health and wellness.”