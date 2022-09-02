Plant and seed share this weekend

Floyd Flower Power is hosting a Plant and Seed share at the Floyd Farmers Market this Saturday, Sept. 3.

Free plants, including day lilies, lily bulbs, irises, peonies, daffodils, and others, will be available, as well wildflower seeds, marigold seeds, cosomos seeds and more.

Participants should also bring plants and seeds to give away. Needed examples include acorns, dogwood, maple, cedar and pine.

The Floyd Farmers Market is under the Community Pavilion on south Locust Street from 9 a.m .to 1 p.m., and the plant/seed share will take place throughout.

Learn more about Floyd Flower Power and its efforts across the county at https://www.facebook.com/FloydFlowerPower.