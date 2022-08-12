New school year brings pick-up, speed enforcement changes

With the beginning of school next week comes some changes regarding traffic in and around Wythe County schools. First, school and law enforcement officials are asking parents to dramatically decrease the amount of time they spend in school pick-up lines. And second, Wythe County deputies will be watching for speeders at five county schools.

Parent pick-up line procedures

Regarding parent pick-up lines, Wythe County Public School posted a letter online to parents advising them of new procedures. The letter is signed by Superintendent Wesley Poole, Wythe County Sheriff Charles Foster, Wytheville Police Chief Joel Hash and Rural Retreat Police Chief Derek Breedlove.

“The beginning of a new school year often brings changes to procedures and practices. One such change concerns parent pick-up time throughout the school division,” the letter said. “Line-up for parent pick-up at our schools will begin no earlier than 2:45 p.m. each afternoon, or no earlier than 30 minutes prior to student dismissal on shortened school days. This change is being made in an effort to enhance school safety on our campuses.”

In the past, parents could be seen lining up at school as early as 1 p.m.

The letter said that after access issues at two school last year during afternoon incidents, it became apparent that a procedure change was needed. The school system and law enforcement officials established the new parent pick-up parameters.

Parents\guardians who pick up students are asked no to arrive at school prior to 2:45 p.m. each afternoon, allowing a 30-minute window in which to arrive on campus. The letter said that school resource/security officers will enforce the new procedure.

The change will not affect early student check-out procedures nor will it affect bus loading and departure times.

“Our top priority is, and always will be, the safety of our children,” the letter said. “This change will enhance many of the strategies WCPS has in place related to school security. We appreciate your cooperation and support in our efforts to safely educate the children of Wythe County.”

Speed Enforcement Cameras

Earlier this year, the Wythe County Board of Supervisors approved the use of enforcement cameras to catch speeders in school zones. The move came after the Virginia General Assembly passed a law that allows cameras in school and construction zones.

Supervisors agreed to partner with Blue Line Solutions, a company that will set up speed enforcement cameras at no cost to the county. BLS will monitor the cameras that photograph the license plates of speeders, and then bill the drivers, collect the money and mail the county a check every month.

The cameras are expected to be installed sometime this fall, and until then, Wythe County deputies will monitor speeds in five school zones using hand-held laser units that track the speed of individual vehicles and identify the vehicle’s license plate.

Those who are ticketed will receive a letter about the fine, along with a photo of their car and license plate. If someone else was driving their car, they can fill out information and send it back to Blue Line Solutions so that the appropriate driver can be ticketed. In addition, drivers can long onto a website and see a video taken by the camera.

“They can see themselves speeding,” Cline said.

Before the cameras are installed, possibly as early as next week, signs will be erected alerting drivers to the camera speed enforcement.

After monitoring speeds at county schools, the sheriff’s office plans to have speed enforcement officers in five schools zones: Speedwell Elementary School, Rural Retreat Elementary School, Jackson Elementary School, Sheffey Elementary School and Fort Chiswell High School.

Officers will be at the school during drop-off and pick-up times, and after school when students are still on the grounds.

Wythe County Chief Deputy Anthony Clines said that the study showed that speeding is a particular problem in the area of FCHS, endangering students who often cross the highway after school to eat at Burger Express.

In January, a student showed that on weekdays, 12,406 cars passed through the school zone, with 2,656 cars traveling at least 10 miles per hour over the speed limit. Most school zone speed limits are 25 mph; the Rural Retreat school zone limit is 35 mph.

“That’s a whole lot of cars,” Cline said. “The scary part was that 443 cars that week were going 21 mile per hour or more over the speed limit. We have children cross the highway to go to the restaurant … so that number scares me. That is crazy.”

Cline said that 1,120 cars were going 15 to 20 miles per hour over the speed limit.

He added that the sheriff’s office plans to set the speeding limit to 12 miles per hour over the speed limit.

“Our goal is to have zero people speeding in our school zone,” the chief deputy said.

Cline said that for the first week, speeders will be mailed a warning ticket with no fine. Fines will be issued after the first week of school.

