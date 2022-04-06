Wythe County man creates unique lights and lamps

God said, “Let there be light.”

Travis Jackson said, “Let’s make it funky.”

For about seven years now, the Wytheville resident has been repurposing old mixers, musical instruments, motors and other assorted antique and vintage memorabilia into unique lamps and light fixtures.

He started his illuminating journey after his wife, Caroline, fancied a certain lamp she saw online.

Confident that he could replicate the device, Jackson combined an early wooden surveying tripod with a theater light and added the finished product to his home décor.

After filling up his residence with reclaimed handiwork, Jackson branched out into retail.

In addition to stocking a small Etsy shop (Past2Present Studio), he sells his one-of-a-kind designs at Jo Jo’s Attic and Coulter’s Florist in Wytheville. He’s also been known to take on a commission or two.

“It’s a hobby for me,” said Jackson, the Wythe-Bland Foundation’s executive director and retired federal employee. “It’s a stress reliever and I just enjoy doing it.”

Jackson, a longtime antique aficionado, scours consignment shops and second-hand stores for the raw materials that can be repurposed into his eclectically electric creations.

Shelves and tables in his glowing Jo Jo’s booths feature lights cobbled together from water jugs, coffee pots, cameras, hookah pipes, sewing machines, water skis, motorcycle gas tanks, microscopes, globes, vacuum cleaners and even a rotating stack of hardback books. Lights made from a VW hood and Harley gas tank were quickly snatched up by buyers.

Tinkering in his basement workshop, Jackson said he studies his previously acquired collections to determine what would be “practical” to build.

Using sockets, switches and wire he gets online, Jackson solders, glues, polishes, paints and sometimes welds bits and pieces into his creative concoctions.

He employs amber-color Edison-style LED bulbs for effect, longevity and lack of heat. Prices range from $100 to $300.

“When you start seeing it come together, it’s very rewarding,” he said. “It’s almost like sharing my hobby with other people.”

Jackson said he’s gotten good feedback from customers.

“I try not to make anything I wouldn’t keep as well,” he said.

Jackson said he also looks at his pastime as a way to contribute to the downtown’s ongoing revitalization efforts.

“I want to make sure the retail businesses do make it,” he said.

Jo Jo’s owner Lisa Hagee said shoppers sometimes come in just to see Jackson’s designs.

“They love it,” she said. “I mean his things are so unique.”

Hagee said merchandise from other Jo Jo’s booths will occasionally end up in one of Jackson’s finished products.

“He’s definitely an asset,” she said.

Jeffrey Simmons can be reached at 228-6611, extension 572, or jsimmons@wythenews.com.