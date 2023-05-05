A makeshift shed caught fire along Saltville Highway this morning.

Saltville Fire Chief Bryan Lynch said the call originally came in as a structure fire but was actually in reference to a small shed that had been built upon a 7 X 14-foot tag-along trailer that had been parked by the road.

By the time firefighters arrived the shed was a loss and crew members worked to extinguish the flames. It is unclear what caused the fire, but Lynch said it appears to have started on the outside of the building. No one is known to have been nearby when it caught fire. Loud sounds reported by neighboring residents are believed to have come from exploding tires on the trailer.

Lynch said it was his understanding that the shed had been temporarily parked along the highway until the Holston River receded enough to transport it to another property on the other side. Nearby mailboxes and the steps of a swinging bridge were damaged from the heat, Lynch said.

The Saltville Fire Department, Chilhowie Fire-EMS and Smyth County Fire & Rescue responded to the fire.