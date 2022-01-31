Pet of the Week

Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster dog Rowdy, a two-year-old, two-pint-sized handsome fella who came to the Floyd County Humane Society just before the New Year began.
Rowdy is ready to play, cuddle and explore with his new family. He weighs less than 40 pounds, is already neutered and up-to-date on vaccinations.
Rowdy may be dog-selective, especially with male dogs, and FCHS always recommends arranging a meeting with other dogs before adopting.
Community members interested in meeting Rowdy, or any pet in the care of FCHS, complete and submit an adoption application available at www.floydhumanesociety.org/forms.html or contact (540) 745-7207 for additional information.