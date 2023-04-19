The Jessie Peterman Memorial Library had some special visitors over the weekend as Jason Rutledge’s draft horses were featured in a meet-and-greet before a documentary screening.

“The horses were a huge hit,” said Assistant Branch Manager Lisa Thompson.

Thompson said she counted about 60 people on April 15 who visited to meet the Suffolk Punch horses and attended the 3 p.m. screening of “Somehow Hopeful: The Story of a Woodsman,” which includes stories and footage from Rutledge’s Floyd County farm.

Rutledge has been logging with horses in Copper Hill for four decades, and he is a founder of the Healing Harvest Forest Foundation, which was established in 1999.

The documentary’s website states Rutledge harvests trees in decline using a “worst first” single tree method and “animal power for extraction.”

Rutledge “keeps a forest healthy for the benefit of, not only the landowner, but for the entire region as well,” it said.

The Healing Harvest Forest Foundation has four goals:

Support practitioners of forest improvement, sustainable forestry with financial and technical assistance.

Provide educational services to generate public awareness of community/forest interdependence and develop mutually beneficial relationships between forests and people.

Perpetuate truly sustainable cultural traditions that produce social capital through development of livelihoods that reward ground-level forest stewardship skills, protection of the environment, and preservation of family integrity.

Explore methods and technology relating to low-impact harvesting of forest products.

The nonprofit’s mission “is to address human needs for forest products while creating a nurturing co-existence between the forest and human community,” its website states.

Learn more about Healing Harvest at www.healingharvestfoundation.org.

“Somehow Hopeful” can be rented online at www.homehowhopeful.com.