Judge certifies involuntary manslaughter charge in connection to Smyth woman's death to grand jury

A Washington County grand jury will hear evidence against a Meadowview woman charged in connection to the 2020 death of fellow Emory & Henry College student and Smyth County native Gracie Dimit.
Lauren Nicole Salyer was the driver of an SUV that crashed into a tree killing Dimit in July 2020.
Salyer admitted to police following the crash that she had been driving 45 mph on the graveled Itta Bena Road on the college’s campus when the crash occurred. The unposted speed limit on that road is 35 mph. Washington County prosecutors also believe Salyer was high that night and deliberately driving recklessly.
General District Judge Gregory Mooney certified the involuntary manslaughter charge and an attached misdemeanor driving offense against the 22-year-old after hearing four-and-a-half hours of testimony from law enforcement, paramedics, a forensic toxicologist and a friend of Dimit’s during a Thursday preliminary hearing.
Elizabeth Bowman, who graduated E&H in the spring of 2020, said she was friends with both women, but was especially close with Dimit. All three women belonged to the Kappa Phi Alpha sorority on campus, Bowman serving as Dimit’s “big sister.”
Bowman said she saw Dimit and Salyer just hours before the crash. She’d stopped by Dimit’s new apartment where Salyer and several other people were hanging out around 7 p.m. While there, Bowman said she saw Salyer hit a gravity bong three times, with the last hit taken around 8:40 by her estimates, shortly before Bowman left.
Bowman said Salyer was often high, but that she seemed “a little more” that night. During a private conversation with Salyer that evening Bowman said she asked Salyer if she was OK, “and she just kind of giggled.”
Bowman said she was passing down a container of sorority items to Salyer, explaining the significance of each one.
“It didn’t seem as if anything I was saying to her was registering,” Bowman said. “That’s why I asked if she was OK.”
Around 10:30 that night, E&H Campus Police Officer Alex Gardner said he was working on his end-of-shift paperwork when he and another officer coming on duty heard a vehicle speed by their office with loud music blaring.
It was unusual for students to be on campus that early in the year, he said, so he and the other officer went outside to see what was going on, but “it was going fast enough it was already gone before we got outside,” Gardner said.
Minutes later, the officers heard the call come over the radio for police and emergency services to respond to a crash on Itta Bena Road about two minutes from the campus police office.
When he arrived, Gardner said he saw the SUV sitting against a tree. Salyer, who had been driving, and another female passenger were already outside of the vehicle, he said.
“She (Salyer) told me her friend was bleeding and they were trying to stop the bleeding,” Gardner said.
He worried Salyer would pass out, he said. After the ambulance arrived, he said, she started to go in and out of consciousness.
When Paramedic Ricky Martin described the scene inside the car to the court, members of Dimit’s family let out cries from the gallery. Martin said he found Dimit slumped over in the backseat of the SUV in a pool of blood with no pulse and another injured passenger beside her.
Martin pronounced Dimit dead at the scene.
Virginia State Police Trooper D.J. Hess said Salyer smelled of alcohol when he spoke with her. He said Salyer told him she’d had a margarita earlier that evening but that she hadn’t finished it.
He said blood samples taken that night were sent to the Department of Forensic Science in Roanoke. An analysis showed Salyer’s blood alcohol content at 0%, but showed trace amounts of TCH, he said.
Forensic Toxicologist Trista Wright later clarified that the compound detected in the sample was THC Carboxylic Acid, a metabolite of THC which indicates use of marijuana, but does not determine if a person was high when the sample was taken. THC itself, she said, was not detectable at that point.
Wright explained that marijuana has a short half-life with the maximum concentration of THC occurring soon after smoking the plant. She said marijuana can affect a user’s mind and body and potentially have an effect on motor performance. It can cause short-term memory impairment, an altered sense of time and space, and can also affect reaction time, she said. She gave being able to navigate turns and braking as potential examples of functions that can be affected.
At issue, seemed to be whether or not Salyer was high when the crash occurred. Deputy Commonwealth Attorneys Loretta Doyle and Maryann Woolf said the sample was taken at 11:55 p.m. that night, which was a little more than an hour and a half after the crash occurred.
Woolf tried to hammer down whether or not THC could become undetectable during that time period. Wright said it was possible, but shied away from speculating if Salyer had been high that night. During cross examination, Wright agreed that she did not have enough information to form an opinion on whether or not Salyer was impaired while she was driving.
Itta Bena Road is known on campus as the “Emory 500.” Garnder said campus police monitors the road, which curls along the backside of the campus and through surrounding woods before it cuts into an uphill curve and runs parallel with nearby Interstate 81.
Both Gardner and Bowman said students frequently cruise the road, blaring music, often while drinking.
It’s associated with Greek Life on campus, they said, Bowman noting that it’s frequently done on rush night.
“They call it 500-ing,” Gardner said.
Trooper Gregory Pervis, a member of the VSP Crash Reconstruction Team, testified that markings at the scene of the crash led him to believe the SUV was slid across the gravel road intentionally.
He explained that yaw marks found on the road show that the brakes were not applied as he SUV took the curve.
“Yaw marks mean the wheels are still spinning,” he said.
If the brakes had been applied, he said, the SUV’s antilock braking system would have kicked in leaving behind evidence. He said he instead found evidence that the driver’s foot was on the gas pedal and that the vehicle picked up speed about three-quarters through the curve before it went off the road and struck the tree.
“The debris and striation marks show that her foot was still on the accelerator,” Pervis said, later saying, “My opinion is she jerked the wheel at the last minute to get the car to slide.”
Trooper Hess said both Salyer and the other female passenger told him they were traveling 45 mph on the road. Though the unposted speed limit on the graveled road is set at 35 mph, Trooper Hess said he felt even that speed was not safe for the road. Since the crash, he said he’s taken his patrol car on the road and at 35 mph, he said, “The car begins to break away with the gravel.”
At that point, Trooper Hess said, “it can go into a skid or slide off the road.”
He pointed out that his patrol car was a sedan and that top heavy vehicles like SUVs can lose control more easily.
Salyer’s defense attorney, Jimmie Hess, argued that Salyer simply lost control of her vehicle. He said Salyer couldn’t have known the speed limit on Itta Bena Road since it was not posted. As to her not applying the brakes, he said “What’s the worst thing you can do when your car is sliding?”
He said the commonwealth had not met its burden of proof for the manslaughter charge, arguing that without of proof of impairment, it should be a reckless driving charge.
“They have to at least prove that the defendant was impaired,” he said. “There’s no evidence whatsoever that she was impaired.”
He said everything to that point had been speculation and conjecture.
“There has got to be some kind of evidence that she has done something criminally negligent,” Jimmie Hess said.
Doyle pushed back, saying that Salyer had admitted to speeding, that Bowman testified that she saw Salyer smoking from a gravity bong and that Pervis’ investigation determined that Salyer slid the car deliberately.
In issuing his decision, Judge Mooney said the general district court was not the ultimate trier of facts in the case. Felony cases are tried in circuit courts. Preliminary hearings in the lower court are held only to determine if enough probable cause exists for the evidence to be heard by a grand jury.
He noted that while 10 mph over the speed limit may not be such a big deal on the interstate, he said the same deviation on a gravel road is another story.
Mooney certified the case to the grand jury, where jurors will hear evidence and determine if enough exists for Salyer to stand trial on the charges in circuit court.
Washington County’s next grand jury is scheduled to meet in October.