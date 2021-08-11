Judge certifies involuntary manslaughter charge in connection to Smyth woman's death to grand jury

It’s associated with Greek Life on campus, they said, Bowman noting that it’s frequently done on rush night.

“They call it 500-ing,” Gardner said.

Trooper Gregory Pervis, a member of the VSP Crash Reconstruction Team, testified that markings at the scene of the crash led him to believe the SUV was slid across the gravel road intentionally.

He explained that yaw marks found on the road show that the brakes were not applied as he SUV took the curve.

“Yaw marks mean the wheels are still spinning,” he said.

If the brakes had been applied, he said, the SUV’s antilock braking system would have kicked in leaving behind evidence. He said he instead found evidence that the driver’s foot was on the gas pedal and that the vehicle picked up speed about three-quarters through the curve before it went off the road and struck the tree.

“The debris and striation marks show that her foot was still on the accelerator,” Pervis said, later saying, “My opinion is she jerked the wheel at the last minute to get the car to slide.”