Spring activities plentiful in Saltville

Spring is full of good news for the town of Saltville with community happenings and attention from far outside the area.

At Saltville Town Council meeting Tuesday night, Pastor Billy Gwinn with Northwood Fellowship announced that 73 Easter meals will be available today for anyone who wants one. The church is at 139 West Main St. behind the town commons area.

Northwood Fellowship has also been granted a lease to the former VFW building for five years. No comments were offered during a public hearing on the issue.

Supervisor Roscoe Call, representing the Saltville District, attended the meeting and said that the county board of supervisors has moved its meetings to the second and fourth Thursdays of the month so he will be able to attend more town council meetings, which had conflicted with the board’s second Tuesday meetings.

Some things planned for the district by the county, said Call, include tearing down and replacing the old Allison Gap community center, building a new library, repairing the Nebo community center, and doing away with the concession stand at the Rich Valley Fair to bring food consumption indoors.

An event to clean up the county and celebrate the season is planned for Saturday, April 23, beginning at 9 a.m. at all three branches of the Smyth County Public Library and the Blue Ridge Discovery Center. Those wishing to participate in Saltville can meet at the library to receive supplies. There will be children’s activities for participating parents.

The Spring Clean Up & Celebrate Trails Day is an activity of the Smyth County Chamber of Commerce’s “Together We Are #SmythStrong” focus sponsored by Upper Tennessee River Roundtable, Anthem HealthKeepers Plus and Evergreen Soil and Water Conservation District.

Sarah Gillespie, chamber director, and County Tourism Director Amanda Livingston told the council that 2021 had been a successful year in tourism and restructuring of the county’s tourism program. A new website launched last year has recorded the Labor Day Celebration in Saltville as the second more searched item after the Hungry Mother Festival.

American Rescue Plan Act funds and grants and collaborations are bringing tens of thousands of dollars into the community, Livingston said, and working with the chamber is putting the focus on Saltville.

“I think good things are happening in Saltville, and we want the money to tell what is happening,” Livingston said.

The month will end with a youth fun day on Saturday, April 30, at the annual “Fisharee” in the well fields. The Saltville Fire Department is providing more than 550 pounds of fish at a value of over $2,000 for the event. Youth can fish free from 7-11 a.m. with prizes and lunch available afterward. At noon, adults can fish but will need to have a regular fishing license.