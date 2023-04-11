The third free Floyd Community Health Fair will feature experts from the NRV Disability Resource Center, New River Valley Hearing, Floyd’s I-TAL Acres, Healthy Floyd and many more.

The Fair is organized by Partnership for Floyd, and Jane Cundiff of the nonprofit said they have two goals with the 2023 fair: “…to join the people of Floyd with their healers…” and “…to get our health practitioners to know and learn from each other…”

The fair will be from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, at the Floyd County High School (721 Baker St.), in the new gym. It is completely free to attend, and all are welcome.

“It is about community and helping us all be healthy, which means happier too,” said Kamala Bauers, a PFF volunteer and Floyd business owner. “We are bringing together many types of incredible health support services that show the wonderful diversity of health care options we have right here in Floyd.”

Cundiff said it’s important to “find out who is offering healing services in our community.”

“Floyd is an amazing community,” she said. “There is an astounding amount of healing knowledge in this little town and if we can bring everyone together I think we can all dance together, into our twilight years, here in these beautiful mountains we call home.”

Health practitioners, businesses and organizations who signed up for a booth as of April 8 include:

Partnership for Floyd

PFF Floyd Water Quality

Smartview Stories and Learn Focusing

I-Tal Acres Herbals

NRV Master Naturalist

Caroline Thomas, Clinical Hypnotherapist

Inge Terrill Wellness Coach

We Insure Retirement, LLC

Blue Mountain School

The June Bug Center

Healthy Floyd

The Children’s Health Improvement Partnership (CHIP) of New River Valley

Resistance Flexibility 101

New River Valley Disability Resource Center

New River Valley Hearing

Being Well!

Blue Ridge Clinic for Chinese Medicine

Grove Healing Traditions

Blue Ridge Green Burial

Norwex Consultant

Tri Area Health Clinic

Mountainside Holistic Clinic/Two Bear Mountain Apothecary

Jit Jai Healing Arts

GFWC Floyd County Women’s Club

Plenty! Farm and Food Store

Meadow Creek Cannabis & Eden Woolwine, LMT

New River Health District Business Solutions, Inc.

Suzanne’s Day Spa

Spero Health

Mama Joy Rising Herbals

Heavenly Mountain Acupuncture

Full Spectrum Wellness Care

New River Valley Agency on Aging

Health fair attendees will be able to sample products, participate in activities and see demonstrations.

Dr. Jed Duensing of Tri Area Community Health will lead a panel of experts to discuss anxiety at 11 a.m. on April 29, followed by another panel about long-term post-COVID-19 and challenges of Lyme’s Disease at 1 p.m.

“There is so much to learn from so many people, I wish it could go on for days,” said PFF President Anne Pendrak. “We are just hoping the word gets out to everyone in our community about this amazing opportunity.”

Practitioners interested in having a station at the Floyd Community Health Fair should email Jane Cundiff at PartnershipForFloyd@gmail.com. Spaces are $30 before April 18, and $15 after, if still available.

Learn more about the fair’s offerings and vendors online at www. partnershipforfloyd.wordpress.com/projects/2023-floyd-community-health-fair.