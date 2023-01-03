H&V to expand, add 25 jobs

Hollingsworth & Vose is investing $40.2 million to expand its facility in Floyd County, add new production equipment and create 25 new local jobs.

H&V is a global manufacturer of advanced materials used in filtration, battery and industrial applications.

The company has been family-owned for seven generations. In 1976, H&V established its first Virginia facility in Floyd County and employs over 200 workers.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced the new expansion on Jan. 3. It is planned to add more than 28,000-square feet to its facility on Christiansburg Pike.

“H&V has generated positive economic impact and job opportunities in Floyd County for more than four decades, and this significant investment further solidifies the company’s commitment to Virginia,” said Youngkin. “Businesses with a long history of expansion in the Commonwealth offer powerful testimonials on why a Virginia location is a foundation for success, and we look forward to a continued partnership with H&V.”

Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick said the company’s “continued investment is a strong testament to the New River Valley’s strategic location and business-friendly environment, and we thank H&V for creating high-quality jobs in Floyd County.”

“We’ve been a part of the Floyd, Virginia community since 1976. This facility is essential to serving both our global and domestic customers,” said Josh Ayer, CEO of H&V. “We chose Virginia for this expansion because of its positive business environment and strong support from the Commonwealth of Virginia and Floyd County.”

Elected officials in Floyd County also commented on the expansion, including Board of Supervisors Chairman Joe Turman and Virginia House of Delegates Representative Marie March.

“We are delighted to continue to support H&V’s growth in Floyd County. Their new investment is over three times bigger than the largest private investment in our county’s 191-year history,” said Turman.

“The H&V expansion will provide crucial jobs for our Floyd families and enable us to keep more of our families working here at home,” said March. “We are a hard-working community and believe that this company understands the loyalty and dedication that workers here in SWVA bring to their business. I happily welcome this investment and expansion to our economy. Private enterprise ventures always reward and benefit our local community.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Floyd County to secure the project for Virginia. Youngkin approved a $558,700 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Floyd County with the project.