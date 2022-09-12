Motorola to complete Floyd EMS radio upgrades for $4.5 million

Floyd County Board of Supervisors last month approved a contractor to upgrade the county’s emergency services radio system.

The project will be completed in about two years, with a 20-year lifespan, said Floyd County Public Safety Coordinator Kevin Sowers, and it will provide radio coverage where there currently is little to no service.

“We live in a very rural area, and we respond to a lot of unknown situations — having communications with the E911 center is key if things go bad,” Sowers said.

The current analog radio system covers about 65% of the service area clearly, and Sowers said the new system will increase coverage to at least 85% or 90%.

The main upgrades include more than doubling the current number of towers in the county for a total of five, transitioning to a digital radio system and utilizing the county’s fiber network.

The digital radio system won’t be bogged down by cell phone towers and broadband connections that multiply over time, Sowers said.

County Administrator Linda Millsaps said the upgraded system reflects the community’s values regarding safety, security and health.

County staff, Board members, committee members and all involved with the project have been diligent and meticulous, Millsaps said, particularly considering the $4.5 million cost.

Supervisors also thanked committee members on Aug. 23 for their work on the years-long project, and Chairman Joe Turman noted the discussion started with former supervisor Justin Coleman, who also served as a county deputy during his time on the Board.

The vote on Aug. 23 was unanimously in favor of awarding the project to Motorola and approving county staff to move forward in conversations with the company.

Indian Valley Supervisor Kalinda Bechtold commended Sowers for being “very prudent” and keeping the county’s financials in mind throughout the process.

Sowers said the analog system was top of the line when the county bought it 20 years ago, and he applauds the Board for taking action to improve all of Floyd County’s first responders’ safety, as well as that of residents.

Neighboring counties that have received estimates for digital E911 upgrades, including Montgomery, Pulaski and Twin County, Sowers said, have received exponentially higher figures than Floyd’s $4.5 million contract.

“We are always looking for ways to improve safety for our deputies and all first responders,” said Floyd County Sheriff Brian Craig. He added the FCSO team is looking forward to opportunities the radio system upgrades will bring.