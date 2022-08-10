Crowd turns out for bluegrass in Floyd

The End of Summer Celebration at last week’s Small Town Summer event had a large turnout to hear the Twin Creeks Stringband and Junior Sisk Band.

Twin Creeks had community members on their feet before the headlining act took the stage at about 7:30 p.m.

Younger attendees got to celebrate the end of summer and return of school with a foam party, water slide, inflatables and more.

The evening ended with a showing of Sing 2, with free popcorn provided by The Floyd Country Store.

The next Small Town Summer event is on Aug. 18 at Warren G. Lineberry Park. Soul and blues from the Terry Brown Ascension Project and the Jordan Harman Band will fill the air.

Floyd Small Town Summer events are family-friendly with a variety of age-appropriate activities and free to attend.