Smyth supervisors agree to pay balance of fallen firefighter's funeral

Having given this community more than three decades of service as a first responder and dying in the line of duty, the Smyth County Board of Supervisors didn’t want Charles “Dog” Wood’s family to have to pay any of his funeral costs. Last week, the decision to pay what remained of those bills came quickly and easily.

Woods died of an apparent cardiac crisis while helping fight a house fire in the early morning hours of Sept. 23, 2020. The Adwolfe Volunteer Fire Department volunteer was 58.

A Marion native and Adwolfe resident, Woods began his lifelong stint as a volunteer firefighter 34 years earlier when he joined the Adwolfe department. Later on, he became an emergency medical technician (EMT) and volunteered alongside his wife, Missy, with the Marion Life Saving Crew for years.

Woods’ death was believed to be the first line-of-duty firefighter death in Smyth County in memory.

Supervisors’ Vice Chair Lori Deel brought the matter before her peers, saying that state and federal insurance had covered some of the expenses but about $4,400 remained for his funeral. Noting his years of service, Deel said she believed the county should pay that amount.

Chair Charlie Atkins agreed and said it was shame that it had taken insurers two years to settle the matter. “It’s bad enough for a family to lose someone” without having agencies continue to “keep raking over the coals” for so long.

The supervisors’ decision to cover the costs was unanimous.

In 2020, the supervisors honored Woods’ life with a resolution that was presented to his family. In part, it said, “On the morning of Sept. 23, 2020, Firefighter Woods answered the call to protect his community and assist a neighbor in a time of need, and responded to a house fire in the call of duty, and during that duty made the ultimate sacrifice.”

The document continued, “Firefighter Woods lived selflessly, always thinking of others in life by providing aid to neighbors and the communities of Smyth County and even in death in being an organ donor.”

Jasmine Dent Franks contributed to this article.