Former Wythe County Rescue Squad captain convicted of drug felonies

Dustin Hazlewood’s second chance ended on Wednesday morning.

After several years of having his criminal case continued, the former Wythe County Rescue Squad captain was convicted of stealing prescription painkillers – morphine and fentanyl -- from the squad nearly seven years ago.

Now 32, Hazlewood pleaded guilty to two drug felonies in 2017, but a judge didn’t find him guilty and took his case under advisement for four years, bringing him in periodically to review his progress. He was also supposed to perform 300 hours of community service.

Hazlewood successfully completed a similar program in Montgomery County after being charged in 2010 with possessing morphine. That charge was ultimately dismissed.

Since his Wythe County plea, though, Hazlewood, who at one time ran his own substance abuse ministry, picked up new criminal convictions and went through another round of rehab, according to court records.

In December 2021, he got jail time in Lynchburg for 2019 charges of abduction, and assault and battery of a family member, online records show.

On Wednesday, his attorney entered evidence that he’d completed rehab at a California center in early 2021 and had been accepted into another “extensive personal development program” that lasts nine months to three years.

In a July 2021 Galax Gazette newspaper column written from jail, Hazlewood said he’d continued to struggle with addiction since his Wythe plea.

“I once thought that jail was 100 percent not the answer,” he wrote, “and I don’t believe it’s the whole answer, but it may be part of it.”

Before the column published, Hazlewood wrote another jailhouse letter seeking bond to Judge Josiah Showalter Jr.

“You saw something in me in 2017, giving me the opportunity of a lifetime,” he wrote. “I have failed you, Mr. Mabe, Mr. Jones and the court as whole regarding that opportunity.”

In a statement after Wednesday’s hearing, Jones, Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Jones, said Hazlewood was a “con-artist who told the court whatever he felt like it needed to hear.”

“For the past four years he has been convicted of multiple violent crimes, absconded from supervision and had a general disregard for this court,” he wrote. “His actions of taking pain relieving drugs away from those who truly needed them was selfish and despicable. Justice was finally served today.”

Showalter sentenced Hazlewood to serve one year and six months in jail with credit for time served while awaiting trial.

He won’t be on probation in Wythe County after his release.

Hazlewood is incarcerated at the New River Valley Regional Jail in Dublin.

