WCCH welcomes New Year's twins

Wythe County Community Hospital is ringing in 2023 with the year’s first bundle of joy, times two. Baby Robert Jr. weighing 6 pounds and 7 ounces and measuring 20 inches, and baby Braylon weighing 6 pounds and 6 ounces and measuring 19 inches, was born to Kimberly and Robert, Tuesday, Jan 3, at 9:05 and 9:06 a.m.

This is the first set of New Year's twins for the hospital in recent memory. The hospital declined to give the last name of the parents and twins, citing privacy reasons.

“We have a remarkable team of clinical and support staff who are dedicated to cultivating a safe, welcoming and comfortable environment for mothers and their babies,” Vicki Parks, CEO of Wythe County Community Hospital, said in a hospital press release. “Helping our community’s families welcome their newest additions in a positive and memorable way is one of our greatest privileges.”

“We are so thrilled to welcome the newest members of our family!” said Mom. “The physicians, nurses and staff at Wythe County Community Hospital were exceptional and took such great care of us. We are so thankful to them for making this experience so special.”

Wythe County Community Hospital’s Women’s Center is committed to providing high quality, compassionate care close to home for new and expecting parents in the region. Dr. Elizabeth Fox was the attending physician and Dr. Chase King was the attending physician for the babies. The mother and babies received a gift basket from WCCH.

Wythe County Community Hospital Women’s Center is located at 600 W. Ridge Road, Wytheville, Virginia. To learn more or to schedule an appointment, please call 800.424.3627 or visit WCCHcares.com.