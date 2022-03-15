Smyth Strong: Building grassroots spirit and momentum

There’s power in repetition, and three Smyth County women plan to repeat their message over and over until it takes root.

Their task is challenging. They’re confronting generations of belief that bigger and better – jobs, lifestyles, hope -- can be found elsewhere and, more simply, that there’s nothing to do here.

Sarah Gillespie, Kendra Hayden, and Amanda Livingston passionately disagree with those longtime contentions. To counter them, the trio is giving voice to another idea: Smyth Strong.

They contend that Smyth Strong is more than a feel-good slogan or logo, but that it can become a community-wide spirit that reinforces the truth that “We’re stronger together.”

Such a grassroots spirit, they argue, will benefit citizens’ quality of life.

As united as they are behind Smyth Strong and working for the county’s growth, the women all work for different entities, undertake different goals, and bring different perspectives to the table.

Smyth County born and bred, Gillespie acknowledges that as a younger woman she moved away in search of better prospects, but ultimately found out that she’s a “Smyth County girl who wanted to move home.” Now serving as executive director of the Chamber of Commerce of Smyth County, Gillespie believes she found the perfect job, one that allows her as an entrepreneur to help others who are following or want to follow that path.

When she helps people launch new small businesses, Gillespie said, she gets as invested in the work as the owners do and frequently becomes their friend. They’re “growing a dream and an idea,” she said, explaining her passion.

Hayden has lived in Smyth County so long that she’s ready to declare native status. “I’ve always loved Smyth County,” she said, citing the kindness and opportunity she’s experienced here. She serves as Smyth County’s economic development project manager and has worked in the county’s economic development office since 2015.

Livingston describes herself as the new kid on the block. She moved from Atlanta, Georgia, to Southwest Virginia in 2012. In January 2021, she took on the role of Smyth County’s tourism director, working for the tourism association. Her husband is opening a small business in downtown Marion. “We’re planting roots and are invested in the success of the county,” Livingston said.

Power of Perspective

Seeing Smyth County with fresh eyes gives Livingston an advantage, she believes. “Being just enough of an outsider, I see how wonderful and welcoming and beautiful Smyth County is,” she said, reflecting that it hurts her to realize that other people may not be able to see that view.

Those who don’t share her view can also hurt her work to attract visitors and potential future residents to the community.

Livingston explained that she can tell travelers and tourists all about the natural treasures, restaurants, and other attractions of Smyth County, but that can all be undone if they walk into a local service station, ask what there is to do here, and get “nothing” as their answer.

“We want people [residents] to see how special this community is,” Livingston said.

Hayden explained that attitudes about the county can even impact residents’ livelihoods. If residents possess a more hopeful view of their community, it carries over into quality of life, which is a key attractor for new business and industry.

For generations, Hayden said, people have projected a negative message about Smyth County, which has been repeated, children have heard it and listened to it and carried it forward.

Now, Gillespie said, they’re going to hammer home a new message – one they hope will be adopted in all parts of the community and help shape the county’s identity.

The Beginnings

The concept of Smyth Strong started coming together in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic when the unknowns and fears about the economic future kept business owners up at night. Local officials wanted businesses, especially small businesses to know they weren’t on their own.

“Smyth Strong” was unveiled in the summer of 2020 as the name of a fund created to help local small businesses survive the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The fund was the combined effort of the town of Chilhowie and the Saltville Industrial Development Authority, Smyth County’s supervisors and its Economic Development Authority, and the chamber of commerce.

Over the course of a few months, the fund transformed from providing loans to offering grants ranging from $1,000 to $10,000 to Smyth County small businesses.

Taking on New Life

Over time, Smyth Strong began to take on a bigger life – one that could pool resources and supplement various agencies’ and departments’ work rather than duplicating efforts.

In an earlier discussion, Livingston said the trio wants to “make the most out of every tax dollar.”

She gave a nod to County Administrator Shawn Utt for helping Smyth Strong move beyond its early phases.

A Rallying Identity

Thursday, Utt reflected on the movement, saying, “Smyth Strong is an initiative we are pushing out to help bring everyone together to make us all stronger. What began as a program to help strengthen small businesses during the pandemic has grown to help make the entire county a stronger being…. We need an initiative that we all (county, towns, businesses, and citizens alike) can rally around. Smyth Strong can be that very initiative. We need to make everyone stronger.”

More Than Words

As Smyth Strong expands, Utt said it will feature “additional programs to help encourage businesses to invest in themselves as well as programs that will help market the county to the greater region.”

Thursday night, the Smyth County Board of Supervisors OK’d funding to help Smyth Strong accomplish those goals. Following the recommendation of its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Committee, the supervisors approved awarding $300,000 of its about $5.9 million federal pandemic relief money for small business support.

Gillespie said, “We want to help businesses that have weathered COVID” to grow.

Last month, the supervisors approved giving $50,000 from that same pool of money to Smyth County Tourism for marketing to people who live outside of the county.

Livingston explained that the marketing will get under way immediately and particularly target residents of the Tri-Cities, Roanoke and Richmond regions, and North Carolina. As those people start to plan their summer vacations, the tourism director said, “We hope they’ll remember Smyth County.”

Tourists, she said, can be a community’s temporary taxpayers. They come to visit and leave tax money behind.

The purpose of it all, Gillespie said, is economic development.

She emphasized, “We don’t want to tread water” in the area of growth.

Through Smyth Strong, they want to support broadband development as essential to growth for existing citizens and businesses and to attract newcomers.

Gillespie noted that they’re exploring initiatives to help youth flourish and retain this community’s native talent.

One such event is coming in April, when the chamber will host Student Government Day & Opportunity Fair at Chilhowie Christian Church. Students will learn about local government and get to explore education, career and even volunteer opportunities that are available in the region.

Knowledge is Power

To support their message, the three women are also launching a new podcast, Peaks & Valleys, which will be hosted on the chamber’s website that will also feature a Smyth Strong landing page. In the near future, Peaks & Valleys will be available on iTunes and Spotify.

Peaks & Valleys, Gillespie said, will help people get to know officials and see the person behind the government title. It’s so easy for people to forget that leaders and officials are humans, she said.

Hayden reflected, “We hope knowledge will be power” and citizens will learn that officials are working for the community’s good.

To help keep Smyth Strong in the forefront, a logo has been designed to be used throughout county and town agencies and beyond. That logo will soon appear on pens and a variety of swag.

Last summer, talking about Smyth Strong, Hayden stressed that they don’t want to operate from the mindset of scarcity.

“Growth happens collectively,” she said as she explained they want to form new connections that allow for the “boldest ideas” to be brought forward while strengthening any weak areas.