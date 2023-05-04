The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police are collecting evidence at a “death scene” on Lots Gap Road.
Officers wearing protective clothing were seen going in and out of a residence on Thursday morning.
The Sheriff Office’s said more details should be released later today.
