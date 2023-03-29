There’s more than nails, glue and gravity holding together the historic beams, boards and barns at Wytheville’s newest museum complex – there’s also a plethora of passion.

Mayor Beth Taylor cited the enduring dedication of family, Town Council and museum staff that led to Wednesday’s grand opening of the nine-acre Willowbrook Jackson/Umberger Homestead Museum on Tazewell Street.

More than two decades in the making, the homestead showcases life from the mid-18th to late 19th centuries. The property includes period-furnished log structures and an original 1848 residence with a curated collection of Wythe County-crafted furniture, pottery, guns and metalwork.

The late Cecil and Seawillow Jackson donated the property to the town.

“Future generations will be indebted to the Jacksons,” said former mayor Trent Crewe.

Cutting the ribbon on the family’s former front porch, the Jackson’s daughter, Kay Mangus, called Wednesday’s ceremony “a lifelong dream come true” for her parents.

“They both wanted the children to learn their history,” she said. “…I just appreciate the work the town has done.”

Throughout the renovated house and accompanying buildings, placards and posters explain how earlier inhabitants went about their day-to-day lives.

Homestead manager Michael Gillman said the decorative arts museum features a variety of exhibits tied to Wythe County makers. Visitors can examine local tables, chairs, clothes, artwork and even a carved gravestone and then check out the other buildings and “see how it’s used and made.”

Tours are $10, and the museum is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Call (276) 617-0773 for more information.

