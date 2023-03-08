Accused in the 2020 slaying of his mother’s boyfriend, a Bland County man was expected to enter pleas on Tuesday to charges related to the death.

At the last minute, though, the case was postponed again - this time until April.

Transported from the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail facility in Abingdon, where he’s been held while awaiting trial, 27-year-old Justin Michael Hackler of Bastian was supposed to enter pleas related to the June 2020 slaying of 45-year-old David Allen Hayes of Gratton, whose family members came to Tuesday’s hearing.

Hackler’s attorney, Jim Shortt, told a Bland County Circuit Court judge that he thought an agreement had been worked out on Friday with the commonwealth, but Hackler made a counter offer on Tuesday morning.

He said he and special prosecutor Jessica Gunter had a new agreement, but he wasn’t ready to proceed on Tuesday. A new hearing date was set for April 18.

Police have accused Hackler of shooting Hayes and then hiding his body underneath Hackler’s trailer.

Hackler’s mother, Leslie Raquel Hackler, has already been convicted of concealing his body.

Hayes went missing in late June 2020 and his body was found on July 10. Police said Justin Hackler had told two people he’d shot a black bear that was getting into his trash and buried it below his residence.

He was charged with second-degree murder, using a firearm in commission of a felony, conspiring to conceal a body and concealing a body.

A jury trial was scheduled last year, but the case was continued.