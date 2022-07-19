Wythe supervisors terminate Apex Center lease

After years of trying to make it work, Wythe County said no more to the Apex Authority, the group that manages the county’s Apex Center. At the tail end of the July 12 Board of Supervisors meeting, supervisors unanimously agreed to terminate its lease agreement with the authority, which has struggled to make payments over the years. The vote was 6-0. Supervisor Gene Horney was absent.

Board Chairman Brian Vaught said the county will control the center as it studies its options.

“At this time we aren’t planning any activities there as we work toward a possible long term lease with a private promoter,” Vaught said.

Earlier in the meeting, Apex Authority Chairman Tam Topham asked the board to hold out a little longer so the center can host a rodeo fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis. He said he is hearing from community members that the center should be kept up and running at least through September so the fundraiser can benefit the hospital.

“A lot of people that’s been on our Authority have worked very hard; put a lot of efforts into it. Seems like it’s falling to the wayside, but we’ve got an extreme event coming up, one of the bigger events that we’ve had which benefits St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital,” he said. “Last year, it raised over $65,000. I think that we need to consider trying to keep the center open until the end of September because the Wythe County taxpayers have already spent their money; they’ve already developed, built it, and money’s been spent.”

Topham said spending between $16,000 to $25,000 to keep the center open would benefit St. Jude’s. The fundraiser is expected to make between $80,000 to $100,000 for the children’s hospital, he added.

Vaught said that County Administrator Stephen Bear plans to reach out to the St. Jude rodeo promotion to discuss the future of the fundraiser.

Regarding the Apex Center’s future, Topham said that although many people do not understand why the county would shut down the center when so much money has already been spent on the project, a management company might be able to run the center and make it profitable or least be able to make the lease payment.

“It draws in a huge amount of people when there are events,” Topham said. “But it’s going to take a management team to run the center.”

Supervisor Stacy Terry, who has been a vocal critic of the Apex Center, made the motion to terminate the lease agreement. He said his vote to end the lease was in keeping with a campaign promise to his constituents.

“I am delivering on my campaign promises, nothing more or less,” he said. “I ran and was elected overwhelmingly on the stance that local government does not belong in private sector business. The Board of Supervisors worked diligently over the past two and half years to give the Apex every opportunity to succeed, and ultimately it failed. My responsibility lies with the taxpayers of Wythe County and their money should’ve never been spent on what should have been a private enterprise. It was clear that enough of their money had been wasted, and it was time to shut it down and pursue other options. As the recorded 6 to 0 vote made it abundantly clear, the Board, who frequently has robust discussions and disagreements, was in full agreement on this issue. If Wythe County can support a facility like the Apex, there’s no doubt that investors will find a way to make it profitable.”

Under the terms of the lease between the county and the Apex Authority, the Authority did not have to pay rent for the first two years of operation, from 2019 to 2020. Starting in January 2021, the annual rent was $165,000 payable in quarterly installments of $41,250.

The lease was signed Oct. 11, 2018.

Since before it opened its doors in early 2019, the Apex Center has struggled, and the project never met the expectations of many supervisors. Construction was considerably over budget and it was not built on time. Momentum started to build for the center after it opened, then Covid hit, grinding any progress made to a halt.

The idea of an exposition center had been thrown about since 2007 when the Southwest Virginia Horseman’s Association and the Wythe County Farm Bureau pursued the idea of locating such a facility in Wythe County.

Supervisors got serious with the idea in 2012 and since then have received cheers and jeers from the public about the center: cheers from people who said the area has needed the center for a long time and jeers from people concerned about tax money being used to pay for the more than $10 million spent on the project.

During a December 2020 supervisors meeting, County Administrator Stephen Bear told the board that the annual payment for a $5 million loan to build the center is $349,000. The annual payment for the recently constructed barn is $68,000, for a total of $417,000 in payments each year. In addition to the payments, the county paid $200,000 a year for operational costs, including staff salaries. The center currently has no staff.

Over the years, supervisors never strayed from their vision for the APEX Center - a facility that can be of service to the people of Wythe County and the surrounding areas, where people can be entertained, sell and show their livestock and promote their children’s interest in various sports, like motocross and rodeos. A place where businesses can have vendor fairs, schools can hold graduations and groups can perform.

Located off of Exit 77 on Interstate-81, the APEX Center provides approximately 2,000 permanent seats and has a total capacity for more than 5,000 seats. The arena itself is the size of a football field. The total size of the facility is 90,000 square feet.

To reach reporter Millie Rothrock, call 276-228-6611, ext. 573, or email mrothrock@wythenews.com