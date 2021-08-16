Wythe fiddler places in youth competition at Galax

A Wythe County girl with a little more than a year as a fiddler on her musical resume took fifth place in the youth competition at the Old Fiddler’s Convention in Galax last week.

Eleven-year-old Savannah Hodges wowed the crowd in Galax with a tune called the Ookpik Waltz.

Savannah said she was a little nervous but excited to be on the Galax stage. She kicked off the 85th annual convention as the first contestant to play a tune.

Inspired by her late great-grandfather, James Lindsey, Savannah began her venture into fiddling a little more than a year ago.

“He played the mandolin and had some friends he really liked to play with. My grandpa (Larry Lindsey) also played,” Savannah said.

“I guess I’ve carried on the tradition,” she said

One of those friends Savanah’s great-grandfather picked with was Rural Retreat musician and old-time music instructor Jim Lloyd, who’s been instructing Savannah in the art of fiddle and bow since she picked them up.

“She’s a pretty remarkable little girl,” Lloyd said. “She’s quick—just a sponge. Anything you show her, she’ll get it real quick.”