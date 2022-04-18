Smyth residents ask court to throw out truck stop permit

For the second time in a little more than a month, the Smyth County Circuit Court is being asked to throw out a special use permit approved by the county’s board of supervisors.

In late February, a land owner filed a petition asking the court to overturn the board’s decision to approve a special use permit for a private airstrip on property adjoining hers. On April 4, three homeowners who live near a tract of land slated to become truck stop capable of parking 500 rigs filed a petition for a declaratory judgement asking the court to throw out the order approving that project’s special use permit.

Kristi Treadway, a plaintiff in the case, said the area is surrounded by nice homes and pastures. At a Feb. 24 public hearing, several residents expressed concern about noise, light and air pollution that would impact area residents. Speakers also voiced concern about the impacts on the environment, noting the presence of a wetlands site on the land and the nearby Holston River, which is home to an endangered species.

“To put this very large truck stop in that area is wrong and is not in accordance with the state and county laws,” Treadway said this week.

Following the hearing, the Smyth County Planning Commission recommended that the board of supervisors deny the permit. However, citing potential for economic growth and other citizens’ support of the project, supervisors unanimously approved the request in March.

At the public hearing, property owner George Palmer and developer Arpit Soni said the project would bring jobs, restaurants and other services to the area, as well as an estimated $5.5 million in year-one taxes.

But, Treadway said the board did not address homeowners’ concerns before it made its decision.

“And so we are left with a 500-parking space truck stop [with] no buffers, no provisions for controlling the light or the sound or the environmental impact,” she said.

Treadway also worries about the outcome should the business not be successful.

“I am concerned what would happen with an abandoned parking lot of that size down the road should it not be financially lucrative,” she said.

In the petition, Treadway and fellow plaintiffs James Kayser and June Harris noted a set of standards required by the county code for special uses. Those standards include that the proposed use be designed, located and operated to protect public health, safety and welfare; that it would not adversely affect other properties in the area; and that suitable provisions for privacy screening be provided.

“The Planning Commission did not find that the above minimum standards were met by the proposed truck stop and did not recommend approval of the Special Use Permit,” the petition reads.

In addition to impacting residents’ privacy and the character of the neighborhood, the plaintiffs say the truck stop would also impact the value of surrounding properties, as well as increase erosion and affect the Holston River, wetlands, hydraulic springs and other surrounding environments.

The plaintiffs go on to accuse the board of illegal spot zoning, saying “The purpose of the Special Use Permit is solely to serve the private interests of George and Nancy Palmer, rather than to further Smyth County’s welfare as part of an overall zoning plan, and therefore, the Board’s Order constitutes illegal spot zoning,” and “The Board’s Order resulted in a use that is not compatible with the surrounding area and is not consistent with the Smyth County Zoning Comprehensive Plan or Zoning Ordinance and, therefore, constitutes illegal spot zoning.”

The plaintiffs ask the court to void the board of supervisors’ order approving the special use permit.

County Administrator Shawn Utt said the court process is in place for anyone who disagrees with the board of supervisors’ decisions.

“And, we’ll see how this process plays out,” he said.

The county has 21 days from the date it was served with the summons to respond to the petition. By Friday, no response had yet been filed.