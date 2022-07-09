General Dynamics strike intensifies in first week, remails civil

A union strike at General Dynamics Mission Systems in Marion intensified in its first week as members of the United Auto Workers (UAW) Local 2850 push the defense contractor for better pay, better insurance and better additional benefits.

Workers went on strike over the weekend, even showing up on the Monday holiday to make their presence known. Tuesday evening, after work had resumed, strikers picketed along and across the Johnston Road entrance and at other locations along Brunswick Lane as salaried workers and non-union members left the plant for the day.

“Hey, scabby, how’s it going,” one striker called through a loud speaker, using the slang term that refers to someone who works during a strike.

“I hope you like riding on our coat tails so we can get a raise for you,” he called moments later. “We’ll fight for you all the same.”

Local 2850 President Alan Keesee said it had been five years since the last contract between General Dynamics and the UAW was put into place. The union and the company negotiated on a new contract for about four weeks, he said, before the membership chose to reject the company’s offer last Friday.

Since the time the last contract was hammered out, the cost of living, including gas prices, has increased, Keesee previously pointed out.

In addition to pay, he said, “There was some insurance issues, and we proposed several different plans as far as sick days and just overall life in general. People have family sicknesses and deaths and everything.”

“We’re just trying to get somewhere where the average family can get by in this day in time,” he said.

General Dynamics spokesperson Tom Crosson said in a statement Tuesday afternoon that work at the facility had not ceased and that the company is “implementing contingency planning in order to meet our commitments to our customers.”

“We are disappointed that we were not able to reach an agreement with United Auto Workers 2850,” Crosson said. “We will continue to work with union representatives and our employees to develop a mutually beneficial agreement.”

Keesee said on Tuesday that a large number of non-union members had joined the 271 union members in the strike. He reiterated that workers would like to restore General Dynamics as the “number one” place to work.

“At one time, it was number one in the community and area to work,” he said. “We think everybody deserves that, us and them. And, once we reach an agreement, that’s our goal, to make it number one, make it better for everybody—customers, families, everyone.”

“We just want to make our workforce and the community stronger,” he later added.

Along the picket line, strikers toted signs reading, “Union Strong,” “End Corporate Greed,” “Picket to the Man,” “High Profits Low Respect,” and “Scab X-ing,” in addition to the standard “UAW on Strike” signs.

While some tense moments occurred during the week, Marion Police Chief John Clair said there had largely been no conduct issues.

“If I’m looking at the week as a whole, everything has been, certainly loud and expressive, but lawful,” he said.

He said the only “stumble point” was some interference with vehicle traffic earlier in the week, but that he’d spoken with union leadership and strikers and they agreed it was unsafe and would discontinue the practice.

If strike activity remains safe, Clair said, the area will likely see a smaller police presence.

“We’re not expecting to have to be there a lot as long as it remains safe and civil,” he said, adding, “We’ll trust that strikers and General Dynamics employees will have a high regard for each other’s safety.”

Keesee said employees take pride in supporting the military through their work and that the union would like to come to an agreement and get back to work soon.

“We’re willing, like I said before, 24/7 to go back to the table,” Keesee said. “Everybody needs to work and we want to keep everybody working. I think we play a big part toward the military and everybody’s just asking for their fair share in today’s economy.”

As of Thursday, Kessee said there was no word yet on when negotiations would resume. Crosson, who described negotiations as ongoing, said that offers have been made and deadlines have been established.