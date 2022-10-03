 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Keyboard duo to feature selections ‘From Bach to Gershwin’

  • 0

Virginia’s Blue Ridge Music Festival is sponsoring a special program by Maestro David Stewart Wiley and Erica Sipes of Radford University at the Floyd Event Center.

Wiley and Sipes will use two keyboards, one of which is a grand piano that will be played by both musicians at the same time. A grand piano consists of 174 keys — 104 white and 72 raised black.

The program includes:

  • Scott Joplin’s “Weeping Willow,” “Cascades,” “Strenuous Life.”
  • Franz Schubert’s “Fantasy in F Minor.”
  • Germaine Tailleferre’s “Jeux de Plein Air.”
  • J.S. Bach’s “Sheep May Safely Graze.”
  • Vangelis/Wiley’s “Fantasy from Chariots of Fire,” arranged by Wiley.
  • Leonard Bernstein’s “Overture to Candide.”
  • J.S. Bach’s “Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring” (from Cantata 147).
  • Gustave Mahler’s “Adagietto” from Symphony No. 5 (“Love letter to Alma”).
  • Wiley’s “Always with You.”
  • George Gershwin/Wiley’s “Porgy and Bess Fantasy,” premier performance of a thrilling new arrangement.

People are also reading…

Wiley is the music conductor of the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra, and Sipes is a collaborative pianist at Radford.

Tickets are $16 in advance for the From Bach to Gershwin program on Sunday, Oct. 9, at the Floyd Event Center (188 Eco Village Trail and 718 Franklin Pike Rd.). The music begins at 3 p.m.

To learn more and purchase tickets, visit www.VBRMF.org.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New River Sports now open

New River Sports now open

Dennis Counts sold the family drugstore business to CVS in the spring of 2021 but soon missed being in business.

Three arrested in drug bust

Three Wythe County residents have been arrested on drug charges following an investigation by the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office and the Wythe …

Wythe SOL scores 11th in state

Wythe County Public Schools Superintendent Wesley Poole was happy to share the news with the county’s Board of Supervisors Sept. 13: WCPS rank…

Kennels mark FCHS shelter milestone

Kennels mark FCHS shelter milestone

The Floyd County Humane Society is one step closer to its decades-long goal of having a central location that meets all of its volunteers’ and…