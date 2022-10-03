Keyboard duo to feature selections ‘From Bach to Gershwin’

Virginia’s Blue Ridge Music Festival is sponsoring a special program by Maestro David Stewart Wiley and Erica Sipes of Radford University at the Floyd Event Center.

Wiley and Sipes will use two keyboards, one of which is a grand piano that will be played by both musicians at the same time. A grand piano consists of 174 keys — 104 white and 72 raised black.

The program includes:

Scott Joplin’s “Weeping Willow,” “Cascades,” “Strenuous Life.”

Franz Schubert’s “Fantasy in F Minor.”

Germaine Tailleferre’s “Jeux de Plein Air.”

J.S. Bach’s “Sheep May Safely Graze.”

Vangelis/Wiley’s “Fantasy from Chariots of Fire,” arranged by Wiley.

Leonard Bernstein’s “Overture to Candide.”

J.S. Bach’s “Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring” (from Cantata 147).

Gustave Mahler’s “Adagietto” from Symphony No. 5 (“Love letter to Alma”).

Wiley’s “Always with You.”

George Gershwin/Wiley’s “Porgy and Bess Fantasy,” premier performance of a thrilling new arrangement.

Wiley is the music conductor of the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra, and Sipes is a collaborative pianist at Radford.

Tickets are $16 in advance for the From Bach to Gershwin program on Sunday, Oct. 9, at the Floyd Event Center (188 Eco Village Trail and 718 Franklin Pike Rd.). The music begins at 3 p.m.

To learn more and purchase tickets, visit www.VBRMF.org.