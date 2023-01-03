 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured popular

Wytheville's Carilion Clinic is temporarily closed

  • 0

Wytheville’s Carilion Clinic on West Ridge Road is closed temporarily because of a waterline freeze and break over the bitterly cold Christmas holiday.

In an email, Hannah Curtis, who is over media relations for Carilion, said the line break led to some water damage that necessitated a temporary closure of Carilion’s physical building to allow for repairs.

“Although the building is closed, the practice remains available to serve our community’s needs. Our providers continue to see patients either virtually or at alternate practice locations,” she said. “In an effort to best meet community needs, we aim to partially reopen certain services as areas of the facility are repaired. We will communicate with patients as we make progress.”

Patients can call the Wytheville practice (276-228-8686) with questions, to schedule an appointment, or to schedule the drop-off/pick-up of medication/paperwork.

People are also reading…

Virtual urgent care visits are also always available around the clock through Carilion Now. Patients can visit CarilionNow.com for more information, Curtis said.

To reach reporter Millie Rothrock, call 276-228-6611, ext. 573, or email mrothrock@wythenews.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Crash closes stretch of 221

Crash closes stretch of 221

A brief pursuit ended in a single-vehicle crash and road closure Tuesday afternoon. Two were transported for medical care.