Wytheville's Carilion Clinic is temporarily closed

Wytheville’s Carilion Clinic on West Ridge Road is closed temporarily because of a waterline freeze and break over the bitterly cold Christmas holiday.

In an email, Hannah Curtis, who is over media relations for Carilion, said the line break led to some water damage that necessitated a temporary closure of Carilion’s physical building to allow for repairs.

“Although the building is closed, the practice remains available to serve our community’s needs. Our providers continue to see patients either virtually or at alternate practice locations,” she said. “In an effort to best meet community needs, we aim to partially reopen certain services as areas of the facility are repaired. We will communicate with patients as we make progress.”

Patients can call the Wytheville practice (276-228-8686) with questions, to schedule an appointment, or to schedule the drop-off/pick-up of medication/paperwork.

Virtual urgent care visits are also always available around the clock through Carilion Now. Patients can visit CarilionNow.com for more information, Curtis said.