Wythe gardener grows giant beet

Harry Joe Yates has been gardening for 72 of his 82 years, so when he says it’s a big beet, it’s a big beet. In question: a 25-inch around beet plucked from his garden on Crawfish Road. The average circumference of a beet is about 9.4 inches.

It’s the largest beet he’s ever seen, and he has no idea why his beets grew so large this season. It might have something to do with some manure spread there earlier this year, but he’s not sure.

“It’s the biggest beet I ever saw,” he said. “I’ve been gardening since I was 10, but none have been this big. I plant them every year but this year they got big.”

Before he pulled the vegetable from the ground, he and his wife, Alana, had already canned 12 quarts of beets, so he planned to give the whopper beet to his neighbor, Lynda Bracken of My Shepherd’s Farm, who sells produce and other items at the Wytheville Farmers Market. She said she hopes to pickle it in the farm’s honey and vinegar.

“I don’t know if the size will affect the taste,” Yates said.

Yates’ garden measures about 35x75 feet and is stuffed full of vegetables like tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, two kinds of green beans, potatoes, carrots, cantaloupe, squash, corn, turnips, lettuce, radishes, kale, onions and, of course, beets. Many of vegetables, like the tomatoes and green beans, are grown from heirloom seeds whose histories stretch back more than a century.

He and Alana can what they can and eat the rest. Their children, six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren have learned about preserving the bounty by watching and helping the couple during summers on the 700-acre farm.

“The only reason I do it (tend a garden) is I like to eat it; we eat out of the garden,” Harry Joe said. “I do the canning, and she helps,” he said of his wife of 47 years.

In addition to the beets and other vegetables, the couple has canned 82 jars of green beans this summer. They’ve also made salsa, dill pickles, apple butter from homegrown apples and peaches from their own trees.

Born in Grundy, Yates lived in Kentucky and moved to Wythe County in 1970.

“I’d been in the mining business, and I wanted to farm,” he said.

Yates purchased the farm on Feb. 27 1971. He didn’t much care for the original farmhouse, so he tore down the house, cleaned up the 13,000 bricks that were originally made on-site and built his own home. He used to raise cattle and mules on the farm, but now leases it to Bottomley Evergreens and Farms, which this year planted corn. Last year, Bottomley planted 1.5 million cabbage plants on the farm near Rural Retreat, which was once the Cabbage Capitol of the World.

As for his giant beet, Yates would like to take all of the glory for its size, but can’t.

“I give rain the credit,” he said. And maybe the manure.

