Great outdoors inspires one-time actor's dream of Marion business

Marion Outdoors opened at 208 E. Main Street in Marion last week. Thespian-turned-businessman Andrew Livingston said it has always been a dream to own and operate an outdoor store.

Previously, Livingston worked as an actor for the Barter Theatre, where his wife, Amanda, worked as marketing director. Amanda is now Smyth County’s director of tourism.

“I’ve always loved Marion, and have been thinking of opening a store like this for a very long time,” Livingston said. “I have two kids and working at the Barter, I was not able to spend as much time as I liked with them. I wanted to be able to read them bedtime stories, but I was usually doing a show at night. Now, they hang out with me at the store.

The Livingstons have a daughter Clara, 6, and son Arthur, 4.

They bought the building in December and have been hard at work renovating the building to serve a variety of purposes in addition to the outdoor store. Livingston rents space to Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu next door and also rents out two apartments in the brick building. He is renovating the top floor, which will become The Merry Inn, home to eight bunks for hikers and two private Airbnb rooms.

In addition, Livingston rents space to White Blaze Outdoors, which offers guided hiking tours and hiker/biker shuttles from Wytheville to Erwin, Tennessee.

Livingston nurtured his love for the outdoors while growing up as a Boy Scout in Hendersonville, North Carolina. Today, he enjoys bikepacking, traveling hundreds of miles on his bike and camping in the woods along the way.

He just returned from a 365-mile trip in Florida.

“You start in Ocala and make a big loop in Florida,” he said, adding that the longest trip he has taken so far is the Trans Virginia route from Washington, D.C., to Damascus. He one day hopes to bike and camp the Great Divide Trail that reaches from Canada to Mexico through the middle of America.

Livingston said he’s excited for the challenge of owning his own business.

“I was ready for something new,” he said. “I wanted a new challenge; I don’t like to sit still.”

Marion Outdoors has everything and anything a hiker would need on the Appalachian Trail. Livingston uses a cell phone app to connect with hikers on the trail. Marion is about 62 miles from Damascus, making it a perfect place for hikers to renew their supplies.

“I knew Marion was an Appalachian Trail town,” he said. “I pick up hikers and bring them to the store, and then take them back or to a local hotel. Hopefully, they will soon be able to stay upstairs. I knew Marion didn’t have a store like this, so I thought it was the perfect place.”

But AT hikers aren’t the only ones who have checked out the store – Smyth and Wythe County residents have shopped there.

“A lot of locals have come in, probably more so than hikers,” Livingston said. “I think people are excited about it.”

Helping Hands Community Thrift Store

Also in downtown Marion, Helping Hands Community Thrift Store has reopened in its new location.

The store, which supports a variety of community needs with its proceeds, is now located at 116 East Main St., the former Jewel Box building. A non-profit, Helping Hands opened its doors in 2005.

Learn more about its work on Facebook.

In nearby Wytheville, two highly anticipated businesses, Roses and IHOP, are slated to open this spring.

Roses

A Roses representative said this week that the Roses store at 800 E. Main St. will open within the next 60 days, and the store is hiring employees. To apply for a job, visit the store between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

The popular store is returning to Wytheville after a nearly three-decade absence. The store is in the former site of the Virginia Department of General Services Surplus Retain Store.

In January, an official with store owner, Variety Wholesalers Inc., said plans call for a soft opening in late April and a grand opening in early May.

Roses had a store in Wytheville from about 1980 until 1996 in the Food Lion Shopping Center on Fourth Street, where Harbor Freight is today.

Variety Wholesalers is based in Henderson, North Carolina, and owns nearly 400 retail stores, including Roses and Maxway, and employs approximately 7,000 workers.

IHOP

Everyone wanting to order up IHOP’s famous pancakes will have to wait a bit longer. A spokesperson for the company said the restaurant plans to open in Wytheville this spring, but did not give an opening date.

Last summer, IHOP has confirmed that it plans to open a restaurant in Wytheville. It appears that the location will be at the Travel Center of America truck stop on Peppers Ferry Road. According to The Town of Wytheville’s building permits for the month of July 2021, Travel Centers/IHOP/Connors & Gaskins applied for a permit to renovate the property at 1025 Peppers Ferry Road, which is the TA property.

According to the permit report, renovations for an IHOP restaurant are expected to cost around $280,000.

