The Floyd County Health and Wellness Fair returns to the Floyd County High School for the first time since 2018 in late-April.

Health practitioners and vendors interested in having a booth at the 2023 fair should apply as soon as possible.

Spaces require a $30 donation to Partnership for Floyd to help cover the venue cost. Exceptions can be made on a case-by-case basis.

PFF officials said they anticipate a big event this year. The fair is set for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 29. The event is free for all to attend.

“We are so excited to be working with our wonderful Floyd health professionals again this year,” PFF said in a Feb. 2 announcement. “Having a community of healers who want to meet us, get to know each other and share information is awesome.”

Those interested in applying for a space should read the information and rules before filling out an application at https://forms.gle/FYKjvmfmEhZPvJbP8.

With questions or for additional information, email partnershipforfloyd@gmail.com.