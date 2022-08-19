Man sentenced in Wytheville Sheetz arson

His life was in shambles.

He took it out on Sheetz.

That’s part of the explanation Kyle Wayne Mabe gave on Thursday morning when testifying about why he poured gasoline inside a Wytheville convenience store last August and set it ablaze.

“I took out my frustration on the world instead of dealing with it,” he said from the witness stand.

Convicted in March of arson and other felony and misdemeanor charges, the 41-year-old was sentenced this week in Wythe County Circuit Court.

According to police and court testimony, Mabe, a Michigan resident who was living with his father at Northwinds last year, retrieved a gas can from his car and set Sheetz on fire after his debit card was declined inside.

A store manager quickly extinguished the blaze, and no one was hurt.

Mabe also broke into a nearby Kangaroo Express station and took cigarettes. A prosecutor said he damaged a sign at Marquee Cinemas and tried to set something else on fire there.

Police eventually found Mabe, who had a hammer, underneath a tractor-trailer near Lowe’s. They arrested him after subduing him with a Taser.

On Thursday, Mabe said he was going through “a hard time in life” before the arson. He’d lost his job as a design engineer, gone through a divorce and travelled to Virginia to help care for his ailing father.

“I’m not an angry person,” he said.

Pressed by Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Terry Bowles about what set him off, Mabe claimed a Sheetz employee was laughing at him because his debit card wouldn’t work.

“Forty years of not being an angry person just came out at once,” he said. “I really don’t know what I was trying to accomplish that night.”

Asked by his attorney Andrew Harman what he wanted the court to do, Mabe replied, “Show mercy.”

In arguing for a lenient sentence, Harman said Mabe had expressed remorse and accepted responsibility for his crimes.

“He lost it, judge,” Harman said.

Bowles, though, said Mabe and the community were fortunate that no one was hurt or killed during his spree.

“It just defies logic all the way around,” she said. “…I’m just glad he didn’t have a gun.”

Judge Josiah Showalter Jr. agreed that it was fortunate no one was injured by Mabe’s crimes.

“There are other ways to address situations,” he said in sentencing Mabe to serve three years in jail on convictions for felony destruction of property, drug possession, burglary, arson, petit larceny (two counts) and misdemeanor destruction of property.

State sentencing guidelines called for a maximum punishment of four years behind bars.

Mabe, who’s been jailed since his arrest, will get credit for time served while awaiting trial.

After his release, he’ll be on probation for five years. He was also ordered to pay $1,143.48 in restitution.

Jeffrey Simmons can be reached at 228-6611, extension 572, or jsimmons@wythenews.com.