Bland County writer pens novel about coming of age in Russia

Several years ago, Kristina Gorcheva-Newberry sat in her writing room at her home in Bland, a cozy space with a fireplace, lots of books, a couch and desk. Looking out at Big Walker Mountain, she let her mind wander back to her teenage years, to her friends and to growing up in Russia during a time of great change and the eventual dissolution of her country. It was a restless, angst-filled time.

She decided to write about it. The result is “The Orchard,” a beautifully written coming-of-age story about two girls whose futures did not work out as they had dreamed. Best friends in the 1980s, Anya and Milka daydream of a carefree future. They spend lazy days in an apple orchard listening to Queen songs, fantasizing about traveling aboard and wondering about the lives of American teenagers. In contrast, Anya’s parents talk about World War II and the hardships they have endured.

By the time they are 15, the Soviet Empire is on the verge of collapse. Together with two male classmates, they share secrets and desires, argue about history and politics and discuss forbidden books. It is a heady and lusty time, but their days together are cut short by tragedy.

Gorcheva-Newberry said the book is loosely autobiographical. Growing up she had a friend who disappeared.

“I have never been able to find out what happened, so I made up a story about what could have happened,” she said. “That part of the novel grew out of that feeling that something is missing and you don’t know where it went and you don’t’ know how to mourn it other than a narrative act.”

Her book is loosely based on Anton Chekhov’s “The Cherry Orchard” and offers a peek behind the Iron Curtain after World War II and before the empire dissolved in 1991.

The book spans more than two decades, and in it Gorcheva-Newberry writes of a man making news today: current Russian president Vladimir Putin, who also served in the office 2000-2008.

“Since Vladimir Putin became president, he often spoke about the collapse of the Soviet Union as the greatest geopolitical disaster of the twentieth center. Many Russian people, including my parents, shared his opinion,” Anya says in the book.

Another character says of Putin: “He commands, and he dares. If there’s World War III, Russians will follow him. They’ll die for him like they did for Stalin.”

The novel was written before Russian forces invaded Ukraine and was released just a few weeks after the invasion.

Gorcheva-Newberry said a lot of people still support Putin. At least, that is what she is hearing.

“I am not sure if that is so or if we are being told so because people are once again afraid of speaking the truth of what they are really thinking or feeling because they can be persecuted now for that,” she said. “Anything considered fake news or defaming the president or the country’s decision to invade is punishable by 15 years in prison … you can’t believe what people are saying because they are afraid. I understand that they are afraid for their lives. For my generation and those older, too, gulag is not a word out of a novel; it’s a real thing and people are afraid.”

Gorcheva-Newberry said she has many Ukrainian friends, especially in New York City, where she had a launch party three weeks after Russian invaded Ukraine.

“I told them I would understand if they didn’t want to come. There would be Russians there,” she said. “But they all came because they think art is more important than war. It’s more important than politics, and they know I don’t support that war.”

“The Orchard” grew out of a short story Gorcheva-Newberry wrote while earning a master in fine arts degree in 2010 from Hollins University in Roanoke. Her fellow students felt it was too long for publication and needed to be shortened.

But a professor told her to not give up and to follow that voice.

“And that is what I did. I followed that voice,” she said. “It’s melancholy, but also intimate. It didn’t take me that long to write the first draft. But it took me years to revise and rewrite it. I wrote other stories and longer pieces in between. But the novel went though many revisions.”

Gorcheva-Newberry has lived in Bland County for nearly three decades. In the early 1990s, she met her husband, Randy Newberry, when he visited Russia on a hang gliding trip. Gorcheva-Newberry, who started studying English at the age of eight, worked as the group’s translator.

A year later, she visited a couple in St. Louis who had been on the trip. Randy Newberry visited and, together, they returned to Bland.

“The rest is history,” she said.

The couple married Feb. 4, 1995. They have one son, Albert.

A Russian-Armenian émigré, Gorcheva-Newberry, writes in English, her second language, and has published 50 stories. She remembers coming home from her first English class and telling her mother that English is what she wanted to do for the rest of her life.

“She said it’s not a profession, it’s a language, but you could be a teacher.”

And so she was: the first degree she earned was to be an English teacher.

She said that while living in Russia, she never considered writing a book. Fiction, especially novels, was a masculine pursuit.

“That belonged to men,” she said. “It was somehow ridiculous for women to write novels … I never thought of becoming a writer while living there. It never occurred to me.”

Then, she decided to earn a master’s degree in English at Radford University in 2003, where she had taken only one class when Professor Moira Baker encouraged her to start writing.

“She said, “I think you should start writing … you have a story to tell, and you could tell it well.’ I always do what my teachers tell me, so I tried,” Gorcheva-Newberry said.

Baker did something else for the aspiring writer: introduced her to female writers Toni Morrison and Virginia Woolf.

“I do not think The Orchard could have been conceived if I had not read Morrison’s The Bluest Eye. It all started at Radford. It (The Bluest Eye) opened so many doors for me in how we talk about trauma, loss, grief, and it put it at the center of the novel with the most vulnerable of characters, a child. Before that, I had not encountered novels written by women where the central stage is taken by a young girl who is being abused and neglected by the very people she trusts most and who are supposed to love her the most. That was a revelation for me.”

She called Morrison’s novel both gorgeous and terrifying.

Gorcheva-Newberry found a literary agent for her book while volunteering at a writer’s conference in Brooklyn, New York, hosted by Slice magazine, which had published one of her stories that very month. She approached an agent who was holding a copy of the magazine and asked her some questions.

After nearly a year of passing Gorcheva-Newberry’s work back and forth, Jackie Ko of The Wylie Agency out of New York and London decided to represent her.

“I never dreamed she would take me on. I couldn’t believe they took me. Their list of clients is unbelievable,” she said.

Ballantine Books, a division of Penguin Random House, published “The Orchard.”

Gorcheva-Newberry has submitted her second novel for publication and is waiting to learn its fate.

“It’s a love story,” she said. “It’s a love triangle … the setting is similar to “The Orchard,” but the characters and plot are different. It’s not as sad as The Orchard.”

For her writing, Gorcheva-Newberry has received numerous awards, including the 2013 Katherine Anne Porter Prize for Fiction, the 2015 Tennessee Williams scholarship from the Sewanee Writers’ Conference, and the 2020 Raz/Shumaker Prairie Schooner Book Prize in Fiction for her first collection of stories, “What Isn’t Remembered,” published by the University of Nebraska Press. “The Orchard” is published by Ballantine Books and was released in March.

