The Floyd County School Board hosted a public open house for the community to see the new Collaboration Development and Career Center last week.

A plaque names those whose hard work made the CCDC possible, including the members of the Floyd County Board of Supervisors and Floyd School Board, who approved the project in July 2020.

Division School Board members include James Ingram, Laura Leroy, Tony Morisco, Pam Snead and Gene Bishop.

County Supervisors include Joe Turman, Jerry Boothe, Lauren Yoder, Justin Coleman and Linda DeVito Kuchenbuch.

School Board Clerk Janet Harris and retiring Superintendent John Wheeler are also listed, as is former County Administrator Terri Morris.

The CCDC was approved at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, designed by Thompson and Litton and brought to life by Frith Construction Company. The last stage of renovations will be completed this month.

Most named on the commemorative plaque attended the June 15 Open House to tour the top-tier facility that has plenty of space for expanding educational opportunities on the high school’s campus, including Culinary, Agriculture and Welding classes.

Even before groundbreaking for construction, Superintendent Wheeler provided regular updates about the project to the School Board and Board of Supervisors and continued to do so monthly throughout the process.