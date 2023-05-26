Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Floyd County High School Class of 2019 Valedictorian Rosa Maria Lovo graduated Magna Cum Laude on May 7 from The University of Richmond.

Upon entering The University of Richmond, Lovo continued her interest in languages, double majoring in Global Studies and Russian Language. She is already fluent in English and Spanish.

Lovo also completed a minor in Linguistics after completing four years of Russian and a year of American Sign Language.

While in high school Lovo earned a biliteracy seal on her diploma for Spanish, and upon graduation from college she had earned a biliteracy seal on her Bachelor's Degree of Arts and Sciences for Russian.

Lovo was also awarded "Best Russian Student," by her professors for Class of 2023.

She intends on pursuing a career working in a position that will allow her to utilize her multilingual skills and knowledge of foreign affairs to help people all over the world.

Rosa is the daughter of Tracy and Gabriel Lovo.