Sarah Sowers is not only a mother of two boys but a massive influence in Floyd County’s community. She is a small business owner and plays an integral part at the Floyd County Humane Society.

When her kids got old enough to be able to largely care for themselves, Sowers focused on her joys and discovered a way to get involved. Her view of having time for herself, Sowers said, was volunteering to help animals in need.

She doesn’t just bring love and joy into animals’ hearts, but Sowers also owns a very well-known jewelry store Floyd Jewelry.

“Oh, everyone calls it Sarah’s,” a friend said. It’s very understood that Sowers has personally cemented the store into many of the town’s citizens’ minds.

Sowers didn’t just wake up one morning and instantly get to work — she learned and strived to get here.

Her father, Bruce Sweeny, taught her the skills she would use to do amazing things. While Sowers was growing up, she saw firsthand how to run a business through their family owned business, Autoville.

She started helping out with the family business when she was a teenager, and when Sowers was in about 11th grade, Sweeny opened up Floyd Jewelry. He had plans for his daughter’s future and knew it was bright.

During high school, Sowers became a Certified Nursing Assistant through the vocational program. She had fallen in love with nursing and saw it as her potential path in life.

Sweeny gave Sowers two options: She could pursue the field of medicine and go to medical school, or she could get her education in business and take over the jewelry store.

Sowers ultimately decided to study business at New River Community College in preparation to take over the business.

“I feel this was a great opportunity which allowed me more freedom to raise my twin sons and also dedicate more time to my passion, animal rescue,” Sowers said.

Sowers is not only is Vice President of the Floyd Humane Society, but also serves on the committee for dogs. She takes care of their vaccinations and vet appointments, and spends a couple of days a week to work with and feed dogs at the shelter.

She also fosters puppies at her home and kittens at her business.

“I’ve just always been an animal lover,” Sowers said.

Sowers’ work doesn’t always end when a dog is adopted by a good family. There will always be times when a dog doesn’t get to go home.

“Seeing dogs staying in the shelter for long periods of time,” Showers said, is one of the toughest parts of her job. At the end of the day, there will always be a puppy in need of a home.

Sowers has done so much for our community and the animals that live in it. She has helped organize multiple fundraisers to get the new building up and running. She owns a business and still finds time to work for the shelter.

If she can do that, why can’t we all pitch in?

The shelter doesn’t run itself. It relies on wonderful people reaching out to help.

The shelter offers many ways to volunteer. Volunteering at the shelter can even help out high schoolers looking to get community service hours for college.

Sowers’ story can inspire many of our local youths to grow up and seek greater potential in our community. It doesn’t have to be as big as helping open up a shelter while running a small business — it can be just helping a neighbor.