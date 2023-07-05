Most people aren’t thinking about Christmas this time of year, but Christmas for Children is.

In 2022, CFC distributed grocery gift certificates from Slaughters to 62 Floyd County families and gifts to 156 school children.

In 1983, Donna Slusher and Barbara Goad Sowers recognized a need to “provide Christmas joy for children who otherwise wouldn’t have any.”

During the last 40 years, the program has gone through several iterations. Starting out as Friends of Children, evolving to Christmas for All after a few years and in the mid 1990’s becoming Christmas for Children.

The purpose of CFC is to provide supplemental gifts during the holidays for children in Floyd County whose families are of low income or are experiencing financial difficulties.

Typically these include toys, books, clothing, shoes, and sometimes even quilts and coats. All gifts are given to vetted recipients at no cost to them.

The organization is funded by donations from Floyd County residents, merchants and churches. The Floyd Moose Lodge donates space for about three months prior to Christmas for sorting, storage and distribution of gifts.

The Floyd Quilters Guild and Floyd Baptist Church contribute quilts and pillowcases, and various community members contribute knitted/crocheted hats and scarves.

The application and screening process begins in early October.

Shortly after that, Angel Trees appear in various locations around the town of Floyd. Last year these included Gussied-Up Salon, Jesse Peterman Library, Red Rooster, Slaughter’s Supermarket, Atlantic Union Bank and many local churches.

Each angel lists the requested clothing (including sizes), toys, books, diapers if appropriate, etc. for a particular child identified only by a number, gender and age.

Donors select one or more angels, and purchase some or all of the requested items. Angel gifts must be returned in late November.

CFC volunteers then shop for any missing items using our monetary donations. The applicants pickup the unwrapped gifts in early December.

For more information, visit the CFC website at www.ChristmasForChildrenFloyd.com, the nonprofit’s Facebook page “Christmas For Children” or email info@christmasforchildrenfloyd.com.

Monetary donations may be sent to Christmas For Children, PO Box 750, Floyd, VA 24091.

Anyone interested in volunteering should attend the group’s next general meeting at 3 p.m. on Sept. 19, at the Floyd Baptist Church.