Cases involving the use and distribution of the illegal, often-homemade methamphetamine dominated Floyd County Circuit Court proceedings this week.

Daniel Lee Martin pleaded guilty to possession with intent to manufacture the drug after being caught with it in April of 2021 and indicted on Jan. 3.

The deal sends Martin to prison for a year with four more on probation. His attorney asked, and received a reporting delay until July 21.

Judge Mike Fleenor warned Martin that his sentence behind bars could be extended if he reports late and ordered Martin to enter a drug treatment program after release from prison.

Manuel Ray Kendall of Pulaski pleaded guilty to possession of meth, stemming from when Floyd County deputy stopped him for erratic driving on Oct. 16, 2021, and a search of his car brought us discovery of lingering residue.

Kendall’s otherwise clean record brought a recommendation from Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom for placing him into a state’s deferral program.

Judge Fleenor agreed, deferring final action until July 11 of next year. If Kendall stays out of trouble, the charge will be dismissed.

In a third meth case heard June 13, Fleenor accepted a recommendation from Branscom to drop a charge of possession against Tara Dana Sambola of Evington from June 2022, saying further investigation of the incident brought the request.

In a case not involving drugs, Patrick Wayne Bolt of Floyd pleaded no contest to possession of firearms by a non-violent felon after deputies were called to his home because of domestic dispute in February.

Judge Fleenor accepted the deal and gave Bolt a three-year suspended sentence with supervised probation. The county confiscated the firearms.